Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Friday inaugurated a 3,000 square metre Premium Exhibition and Convention Hall built by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exhibition hall was built within the Enugu International Trade Fair Complex to transform the complex.

Inaugurating the hall, Mr Mbah, represented by the State Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry, Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo, described the chamber as a foremost institution that had remained at the forefront of economic development in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, the project aligns with the administration’s vision of growing Enugu’s economy to $30 billion.

“When Governor Mbah laid out this broad vision during the campaign, it was actually at the Chamber Council Hall. Many wondered how the economy could grow sevenfold within eight years.

“But with clear vision, clarity of action and belief in the people, we are getting there cumulatively,” he said.

He congratulated ECCIMA’s leadership, past leaders and donors, assuring them of the state government’s continued support.

“This is one organisation others should emulate. There is a smooth leadership transition, and that stability is commendable. The state government will continue to support you,” he added.

‘We can help ourselves’

A former ECCIMA President, Ugochukwu Chime, said the chamber was compelled to embark on self-help after repeated efforts to secure federal support for the Enugu trade fair complex failed.

According to him, trade fair centres in Lagos and Kaduna were funded by the federal government, but the Enugu centre was abandoned because the federal government did not respond to their appeals.

He noted that the chamber had earlier completed its permanent secretariat building through members’ contributions, reducing an initial seven-year projection to three years before inaugurating it in 2020.

“We decided to take our destiny into our hands. If others cannot help us, we can help ourselves,” Mr Chime said.

He commended the current leadership for what he described as prudent use of funds and urged successive councils to continue with the plan to construct additional halls within the complex.

Earlier in a welcome address, ECCIMA President, Odeiga Jideonwo, described the inauguration as a historic milestone for the organised private sector, particularly in the South-east.

“It is with great delight and a deep sense of purpose that I welcome you all to the commissioning of our 3,000sqm Premium Exhibition and Convention Hall,” he said.

Mr Jideonwo recalled that the vision for a befitting trade fair complex dated back to 1999, when the federal government declined to complete the Enugu International Trade Fair Complex, unlike similar facilities in Lagos and Kaduna.

The president explained that he took office in February 2024 with a decision to change the narrative about the infrastructural deficit in this complex.

He recalled that the foundation for the hall was laid on 4 April 2024, during the 35th Enugu International Trade Fair, and that the project cost about N500 million.

“This project was 100 per cent funded through internally generated revenue of the chamber, mainly freewill donations from members and friends of the Chamber,” he said.

Thanking Mr Mbah for his support, he appealed to him for more support in installing air conditioners and landscaping the premises ahead of the 37th Enugu International Trade Fair scheduled for 21 March to 30 March 2026.

“Due to paucity of funds, we have not been able to install the needed air conditioners or landscape the surroundings.”

In his remarks, the Chairperson, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Emmanuel Nnamani, congratulated the chamber and donors, noting that the new tax regime encouraged such contributions.

“The tax system we have implemented allows this kind of donation. Sections 163 and 164 of the new tax law clearly state that donations to approved funds are deductible as business expenses,” he said.

Mr Nnamani described the new tax law as pro-citizen and pro-business, adding that small businesses with an annual turnover below N100 million were exempt from certain taxes.

“There is no fear in the new tax law. It is designed to support businesses. We will sit down with stakeholders and guide them on how to structure their donations properly and obtain receipts so they can claim deductions,” he said.