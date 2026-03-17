The Joint Unions of Tertiary Institutions in Abia State has announced plans to embark on a three-day warning strike over the Abia State Government’s delay in the implementation of the 2024 Consolidated Salary Structure.

The group disclosed this in a statement issued in Umuahia and made available to reporters on Tuesday.

It stated that the action would commence on Wednesday, 18 March, pointing out that all the channels for dialogue with the government had been exhausted.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the institutions affected include Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, and Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba.

The unions include Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union.

Others are Senior Staff Union in Colleges of Education, Nigeria, and the Nigerian Association of Academic Technologists.

The group warned that failure to address their concern would lead to indefinite strike.

It described the delay as “unacceptable” and “economic injustice” to workers.

“We remain open to sincere dialogue and immediate implementation of the salary structure in order to restore industrial peace and stability within the tertiary education sector in Abia.

“We urge the Abia State Government to treat this matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves,” the statement added.