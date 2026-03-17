Nigeria is strengthening efforts to combat tuberculosis (TB) through improved diagnostic technology, community-level interventions and expanded access to treatment.

The National TB, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) says recent innovations are helping to identify more patients and close long-standing gaps in TB diagnosis and treatment across the country.

The Acting National Coordinator of the NTBLCP, Clement Adesigbin disclosed this during a press conference ahead of the 2026 World TB Day in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Adesigbin said identifying people living with TB has historically been one of the country’s biggest challenges but noted that new digital systems and advanced testing tools are improving case detection.

“Diagnosing people is very difficult, and finding large numbers of undiagnosed cases is even harder. But today, with advanced diagnostic tools and digital platforms, we can identify more patients efficiently,” he said.

He said Nigeria is gradually improving its TB detection rate, reaching about 30 per cent of national targets, compared with 20–25 per cent in previous years.

He added that over 450,000 TB cases were diagnosed and placed on treatment in 2025.

“Digital platforms and dedicated websites have been deployed to support healthcare providers in diagnosing and tracking TB cases across the country”.

He said the programme is also prioritising community-based healthcare delivery to ensure TB services are available closer to where people live, improving early diagnosis and treatment.

World TB Day is commemorated on 24 March annually to raise awareness of TB and to mobilise efforts, including political commitment to resources and healthcare financing towards TB elimination.

This year’s theme is “Yes! We can end TB”, with the slogan “Led by the Federal Ministry of Health, Powered by the Communities.”

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It mainly affects the lungs, a condition called pulmonary TB, but can also spread to other parts of the body, such as the kidneys, spine or brain.

The disease spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or spits. While many people carry the infection in a latent form that causes no symptoms, TB can become active and dangerous if the immune system is weakened.

Those at higher risk of developing active TB include people living with HIV, individuals with diabetes or undernutrition, and those who use tobacco or alcohol.

The most common symptoms of TB include a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, coughing up blood, chest pain, fatigue, weight loss, fever, and night sweats.

Globally, and according to the 2024 WHO global TB report, an estimated 10.8 million people developed TB in 2023, with 1.6 million people losing their lives and 12 per cent of the global burden affecting the most vulnerable – the children and young adolescents.

TB remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria, with the country ranking sixth globally and first in Africa.

Drug resistant TB

Mr Adesigbin also noted that efforts are underway to address the growing threat of drug-resistant tuberculosis, which occurs when patients fail to complete treatment or cannot access appropriate medicines.

“Drug resistance develops when patients do not complete treatment or cannot access the right medication,” he said.

“We are closing that gap with data-driven tracking and broader availability of TB drugs.”

Mr Adesigbin said Nigeria’s progress in tackling the disease depends on sustained government leadership, community engagement and continued technological innovation.

“If we continue to optimise these tools and scale services nationwide, Nigeria can significantly reduce TB incidence and improve treatment outcomes,” he said.

Collaborative efforts

Meanwhile, civil society and private sector organisations are increasingly joining efforts to support Nigeria’s TB response.

The Executive Secretary of the Stop TB Partnership, Mayowa Joel, said partnerships with non-governmental actors are expanding support for awareness campaigns, advocacy and improved service delivery.

“Many of these partners have shown a positive interest. While not all may contribute financially, they are leveraging the comparative strengths of their organisations to support health initiatives, including TB, for communities and students,” Mr Joel said.

He added that collaboration between government, civil society and private organisations would be critical to strengthening Nigeria’s TB response and expanding access to care.

With improved diagnostics, expanded access to medicines, digital tracking, and strengthened partnerships, he said that Nigeria is taking critical steps toward ending TB and ensuring timely care for all patients.

In her remarks, the Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, highlighted the growing role of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu and the private sector in mobilising domestic resources to strengthen the fight against TB.

Ms Ogbuji-Ladipo said Mrs Tinubu has supported TB control efforts through donations, which has been deployed across the country to improve TB services.

“She has demonstrated strong leadership by mobilising support and encouraging the wives of governors to serve as champions in their respective states,” she said.

She added that the involvement of state First Ladies had helped drive advocacy and domestic resource mobilisation at sub-national levels.

Ms Ogbuji-Ladipo added that theme for this year’s WTBD underscores a fundamental truth that ending TB requires strong leadership from government, while communities remain the driving force for awareness, prevention, treatment adherence, and accountability.