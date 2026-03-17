Nigeria’s top young spellers will represent the country at the 2026 African Spelling Bee Championship scheduled to hold in Zimbabwe later this month.

According to the organisers, this year’s championship is expected to be the biggest yet, with more than 30 African countries expected to present their top six champions for the coveted title of the African Spelling Bee Champion.

Nigerian delegation

The five Nigerian students selected for the continental competition emerged after a rigorous national process organised by the Nigeria Spelling Bee, the country’s official representative body for the African Spelling Bee.

The delegation is expected to depart Nigeria on 17 March through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and return on 22 March after the championship. The competition will be held between 18 and 21 March.

The team includes Yusuf Abdurrahman Olamide and Yusuf Maryam Ayomide of Ar-Raheem International College, Ilorin; Adeolu Damilola of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, Ado-Ekiti; Idoghor Oghenetano of Mountain Top Schools, Lagos; and Okediachi Chinedu Great of Madonna International Schools, Asaba.

Speaking ahead of the trip, the National Coordinator of the Nigeria Spelling Bee, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, said the students are largely funding their participation through personal and organisational sacrifices.

“These young champions are representing Nigeria largely out of pocket, driven by passion, commitment, and the desire to make the country proud,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim called on government agencies, corporate organisations, and other stakeholders to support educational initiatives that promote academic excellence among young Nigerians.

“Investing in educational programmes like spelling competitions is an investment in the future leaders of Nigeria and Africa,” he added.

About African Spelling Bee

The African Spelling Bee Consortium was founded in 2016 by 10 Spelling Bee organisations across Africa. The first African Spelling Bee was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing together National Champions from each of the countries.

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The first ten countries are: Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Nigeria, Malawi, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

“The African Spelling Bee was started with a vision of celebrating the African Child, inspiring them to be literate and creating a platform for them to connect and build their confidence,” the organisers said.

The African Spelling Bee Consortium comprises a growing number of more than 20 African Nations, including both English and Non-English speaking nations, organisers said.