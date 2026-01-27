The Nigerian Navy has appointed Abiodun Folorunsho, a captain, as its new director of Naval Information, following the approval of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, a vice admiral.

The appointment was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Navy), Akinola Olodude, a rear admiral, in Abuja.

According to the statement, Mr Folorunsho took over duties from Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, a commodore, who has been redeployed as Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, the Navy’s premier base.

Mr Olodude said Mr Folorunsho, a member of the 50 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy in September 2003.

He added that the new spokesperson holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the NDA and multiple postgraduate degrees in war studies, defence and international affairs, energy management, and national security from institutions in Pakistan, Sweden, and the United States.

According to him, the new spokesperson has attended several local and international professional courses, including the Junior and Senior Staff Courses, the Naval Warfare Course, the United Nations Staff Officers Course, and the Higher Defence Management Course at the United States Naval War College.

“He has served in various command, operational and instructional appointments across ships and shore establishments, including deployments aboard NNS ERINOMI, AYAM and BARAMA, participation in Operation SAFE HAVEN.

“He also served with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, and key postings at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos.

“Until his appointment, Folorunsho was Assistant Director, Plans/CNS Directives at Naval Headquarters, having earlier served as Chief Instructor, Department of Maritime Warfare, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji,” he said.

Mr Olodude added that Mr Folorunsho is a recipient of several awards, including the Chief of the Naval Staff Award for best graduating student on the Junior Course and Naval Warfare Course, as well as the UNMISS Force Commander’s Commendation Award.

(NAN)