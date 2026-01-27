Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has publicly declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Abubakar made this known during a solidarity visit to the leadership of the City Boy Movement (CBM) in Abuja on Tuesday, where he led members of the ‘Haske Atiku Organisation’—now rebranded as the ‘Haske Tinubu Organisation’.

The delegation met with the Director-General of CBM, Oluwatosin Shoga, and the National Coordinator, Favour Abayomi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Abubakar had, on Monday, formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to work for President Bola Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

He was received by party executives, members, youth groups and supporters at the APC secretariat in Yola, Adamawa.

The APC chairman in the state, Shuaibu Idris, said Mr Abubakar’s defection signalled President Tinubu’s growing national acceptance, including within opposition circles.

According to Mr Abubakar, his decision to support Mr Tinubu’s second-term ambition is driven by his admiration for the economic policies being implemented by the current administration.

He said that the administration had introduced policies with every Nigerian in mind.

“If anyone says this government is not doing well, I will tell them they are lying. I believe that if given another term, the government will do even more because it is focused.”

Mr Abubakar said that his long-standing business experience had given him a clear perspective on economic governance in Nigeria.

“Since the return of democratic rule in 1999, I have been in business, and I am still in business today.

“The economic policies of Mr President are favourable, not just to businesses, but to Nigerians in general who are already benefiting from these reforms,” he said.

He also said that his decision to join the APC and align with the CBM was motivated by his passion for the Tinubu-led administration and his desire to serve.

“My joining the APC and the CBM is based on my belief in this administration.

“I also intend to use this platform to serve the people of Adamawa at the National Assembly level. Mr President has made youth inclusion in politics a reality,” Mr Abubakar said.

In his response, the Director-General of the City Boy Movement, Oluwatosin Shoga, reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to youth participation in governance and leadership.

He said that one of CBM’s core strategic mandates was to ensure that young Nigerians were deliberately positioned for leadership roles, while encouraging greater youth involvement in the political process.

Mr Shoga also recalled that the movement recently appointed businessman and philanthropist, Obi Cubana, as its South-east Zonal Director.

He said that there was also the inauguration of state-level directorates across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

(NAN)