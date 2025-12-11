The immediate past Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Emmanuel Ogalla, on Thursday, said the Nigerian Navy’s improved maritime security outcomes were achieved through strengthened operations and the dedication of its personnel.

He also urged the service to consolidate in the years ahead.

Speaking at his pulling-out parade at Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) QUORRA in Apapa, Lagos, Mr Ogalla, a vice admiral, said his administration focused on practical measures to curb crude oil theft, piracy and other maritime crimes.

This, he said, resulted in “greater security in the maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea as a whole”.

He also said the progress recorded under his tenure was driven by the commitment of personnel across all ranks.

“It is therefore only fitting to note that these achievements were made possible by the loyalty, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated across the cadre of the Nigerian Navy.

“I must specifically thank all officers and men of the Nigerian Navy for the exceptional support that I enjoyed during my tenure,” he noted.

Mr Ogalla said he placed priority on personnel development because “the most critical asset was not just the ships and equipment, but the sailors who mounted them.”

He added that the Navy also expanded its operational capacity during his tenure.

“We also took delivery of new platforms and advanced our local security capacities, enhancing our fleet’s capacity and sustainability to build a Navy ready to defend us from national aggression,” he said.

The former CNS recalled outlining a vision anchored on operational effectiveness, innovation, strengthened partnerships, and improved welfare.

“The vision helped in deploying a navy that is professional, ethical, and capable of defending Nigeria’s maritime area of interest against all forms of threats.

“While challenges remain, I am confident that the Nigerian Navy is on a strong and positive trajectory,” he added.

Mr Ogalla expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the trust reposed in him.

He explained, “Not only did he have the scope to appoint me, but he also continued to support me and sustain me throughout the period of my service as the CNS.

“This has been the highest honour of my life.”

He also thanked officers, ratings and civilian staff, describing them as the “backbone” of the service.

Mr Ogalla stressed, “They are the ones who stand watch on the bridge at night, who maintain our vessels with a close check, who execute complex operations in challenging conditions.

“They do this without minding the harsh environment they operate in; therefore, I cherish the privilege of having been their CNS.”

The former naval chief thanked his family for their sacrifices throughout his service years.

READ ALSO: Navy reshuffles 65 rear admirals to key commands

“The long absence, the missed holidays, the interrupted holidays, you bore it all with incredible grit and understanding.

“This uniform was worn by me, but the sacrifices were made by all of you. The time has finally come for us to relive the moments we missed,” he noted.

He paid tribute to personnel who died in the line of duty.

“Their courage and dedication remain etched in history. May God grant their souls eternal rest and comfort to their families,” he said.

Mr Ogalla expressed confidence in the new Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, a vice admiral, saying,” I have no doubt that he will lead the Nigerian Navy to even greater heights, judging by your services.”

The 56-year-old former naval chief was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on 19 June 2023 and served till 30 October 2025.

(NAN)