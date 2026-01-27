The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty and proceeding with his scheduled state visit to Turkiye according to plan.

The update was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, on his verified X handle.

The disclosure followed earlier reports that President Tinubu briefly stumbled during a ceremonial march-past orgainsed for him at the parade ground in Turkiye.

The incident occurred as the President joined the guard of honour, drawing momentary attention before the programme continued without disruption.

A video posted on X by Turkish digital news platform Nefes Gazetesi shows the president walking alongside his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Erdoğan, before stumbling to the ground. The Secret Service quickly assisted him.

Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga had explained that President Tinubu merely stepped on an object, resulting in a minor loss of balance.

“The President stepped on a metal on the floor, which made him lose his balance,” he said.

“This is not a big deal, except for those who want to make mischief out of a fleeting incident.

“It was a mere stumble, thank God, not a fall,” he added.

He urged the public to disregard attempts to sensationalise the minor incident, stressing that the president remains fit and fully engaged.

Proceeded with bilateral meetings

Mr Dare said the president proceeded from the ceremonial reception to scheduled bilateral meetings with President Erdogan and other senior officials.

“President Tinubu, after a stately welcome ceremony in Ankara, proceeded to scheduled bilateral meetings with the President of Türkiye and other senior government officials,” he said.

The meetings are aimed at deepening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation across strategic sectors.

Areas of engagement include defence and security, trade and investment, energy, and broader economic development.

The smooth progression of the visit reflects growing ties between Nigeria and Türkiye and underscores Nigeria’s renewed diplomatic outreach under President Tinubu.

Previous fall

President Tinubu fell while mounting a parade vehicle at Eagles Square, Abuja, in 2024 to mark the 12 June Democracy Day.

He had missed his step and tripped as he was about to enter the open-roof vehicle. However, his security aides came to his aid.

While speaking at a dinner to commemorate the celebration, the president said, “Early this morning, I had a swagger and it’s on social media. They are confused whether I was doing buga or doing babbaringa, but it is a day to celebrate Democracy while doing do-bale for the day. I am a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my do-bale,” he said.

Tinubu’s itinerary in Turkiye

President Bola Tinubu began a state visit to the Republic of Turkiye on Monday.

The visit, according to Mr Onanuga in a statement on Sunday, is aimed at strengthening cordial relations between Nigeria and Türkiye and exploring cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation and aviation.

Turkish President Erdogan paid an official visit to Nigeria from 19 to 20 October 2021.

During Mr Tinubu’s visit, both countries will hold strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared interests in finance, communications, trade and investment.

The programme includes meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding in key sectors.

The MoUs will cover scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military cooperation, and protocol.

A Nigeria–Türkiye business forum will also be held to bring together investors from both countries to explore mutual opportunities.

Members of the President’s entourage include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi.

Others are the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa; Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Jimi Benson; and Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Also attending are the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, is also part of the delegation.

Mr Tinubu is expected to return to the country at the conclusion of the visit.