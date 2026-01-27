President Bola Tinubu has transmitted 24 health sector bills for consideration of the Senate in line with Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The bills were conveyed alongside a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu said the proposed legislations followed a comprehensive review of existing health sector laws by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He said the review, approved by the Federal Executive Council, was in collaboration with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

According to the president, the bills aim at streamlining governance structures across health institutions by reducing over-bloated board memberships.

This, he said, would improve efficiency, effectiveness, and service delivery within the sector.

According to him, the proposed legislations cover a wide range of health institutions and regulatory bodies, including tertiary and teaching hospitals, specialty hospitals, professional councils, and regulatory agencies.

He said the bills transmitted to the Senate include the National Hospital for Women and Children, Abuja, Federal Medical Centres, National Specialty Hospitals Management Board, and Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board

Others are the National Eye Centre, National Ear Care Centre, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Blood Service Agency, among others.

The president also listed additional legislative proposals, such as the Records Officers Registration and Digital Health Bill 2025 and the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Bill 2025.

Mr Tinubu expressed confidence that the Senate would give the bills careful and judicious consideration in the interest of strengthening Nigeria’s health sector.

After the letter accompanying the bills was read, the Senate President referred all 24 bills to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action.

