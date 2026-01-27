The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Ogbuku, says the commission will fully automate its procurement processes by April.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, Mr Ogbuku spoke at the Mandatory Continuous Procurement Capacity Development Training Programme organised by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in Port Harcourt.

“We will soon automate our procurement processes to ensure compliance, transparency and improved service delivery,” Mr Ogbuku said.

He said the commission had reformed its corporate governance structure and internal processes to strengthen accountability.

According to him, the NDDC has commenced the implementation of a new Governance Advisory Service to promote transparency in service delivery.

Mr Ogbuku said the commission had transitioned from transaction-based operations to transformational processes, with noticeable improvements in its public procurement system.

“In the NDDC, we take public procurement very seriously. Training and retraining are essential in every organisation,” he said.

He added that the NDDC collaborated with the BPP in 2024 to train its staff and currently has 35 BPP-certified professionals in its procurement unit.

Highlighting the commission’s achievements, the managing director said the Operation Light Up the Niger Delta programme had recorded significant success across the region.

“We undertake projects based on proper needs assessment to ensure meaningful impact.

“President Bola Tinubu loves the Niger Delta, and we are committed to bringing his programmes closer to the people,” he said.

The Director-General of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun, commended President Tinubu for advancing procurement reforms.

Mr Adedokun said the reforms had strengthened transparency and elevated professionalism, positioning procurement as a key driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the capacity-building programme was aimed at institutionalising trained, certified and accountable procurement professionals in the public service.

“The training aligns with the Procurement Act and is designed to enhance participants’ capacity for effective project delivery,” he said.

He urged participants to fully engage in the programme and consistently uphold due process and ethical standards.

On his part, the Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, described procurement as a vital tool for good governance.

Mr Ezeh said procurement also served as a mechanism for fighting corruption in the public sector.

“You must internalise the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration,” he told the trainees.

(NAN)