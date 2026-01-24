The police command in Akwa Ibom State has said it arrested three masqueraders in the state for alleged involvement in violent and disorderly conduct under the guise of masquerade activities.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, said in a statement on Saturday in Uyo that operatives arrested the masqueraders on Friday in Etinan Local Government Area of the state.

“On Friday, 23 January 2026, at about 1645 hours, the Command received a distress call from an anonymous source reporting a serious breach of public peace and violent activities by masquerades at Mbioto II Village, Etinan LGA.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives were promptly mobilised to the scene and arrested two suspected masquerades and their leader,” Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said in the statement.

She identified the suspects as Kenneth Bassey, 31 years old male; Ofonime Isaac, 25 years old male, and Paul Samuel Bassey, 21 years old male.

“The suspects have been detained and are currently assisting the Police with ongoing investigations,” the police spokesperson said.

She said the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare, has commended the swift response of the police operatives, and has reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintaining public order and safety in all communities across the state.

Mr Azare, according to the statement, stated that while the Command respects Akwa Ibom’s rich cultural heritage and traditional practices, any activity that degenerates into violence, intimidation, or constitutes a threat to public peace will be met with the full force of the law.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, had signed an executive order during the 2025 yuletide, banning masqueraders from molesting residents of the state. The police, strengthened by the order, arrested and prosecuted some masqueraders during the holiday.