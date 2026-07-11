The Cross River Government has announced the sealing of three private health facilities in the state over alleged quackery, non-registration, outdated facilities, and lack of minimal standards to function.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sealing was announced by the state’s ministry of health in a statement made available to journalists in Calabar on Saturday.

Stephen Agbor of the Department of Medical and Dental Service (DMDS), and Dan Abubakar signed the statement.

According to the duo, the facilities were sealed following inspection by the taskforce on Health Quality and Anti-Quackery.

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“The inspection of these facilities located in the central senatorial district followed an intelligence information on their activities.

“The sealed private health facilities include Gifted Hands Empowerment Foundation in Ikom and Ekori, Rockalive Medical Centre in Nko and Benson Clinic in Ikom.”

They noted that the sealed Gifted Hands Empowerment Foundation operated without registration with the state’s ministry of health and also operated without a qualified and licensed personnel.

They also said that it operated in a clinically unsafe environment, as well as having a history of high post-surgical mortality rate.

“Gifted Hands has other clinics in Ekori located in Sam Eko’s house, Ntan Ekori. It was reported that a woman from Yakurr died in the facility shortly after surgical operation on 7 June 7,” the statement said.

The statement further explained that Rockalive Medical Centre in Nko, was also operated by unqualified personnel.

It added that aside its poor facilities, there was absence of necessary healthcare equipment.

The taskforce said it recommended the sealing and closure of Benson Clinic in Ikom, presently being ran by a teacher without any medical training background.

“This clinic has no licensed doctor present. The facility is dilapidated with no basic hospital equipment, and they are involved in several unethical medical practices,” it said.