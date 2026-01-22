The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Akwa Ibom State Command, has confirmed that three people died in an accident in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The accident involved a car and commercial motorcycle on Ikot–Ibiok–Ikot Usekong Road in Eket.

A source at the command, who did not want his name mentioned in the report because he was not authorised to speak on the incident, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Eket on Thursday that the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He gave the Reg. No. of the orange colour Salive Dodge car as BWR 858 AV, while that of the motorcycle is KPD 641 QA.

He blamed the accident on excessive speeding and wrong overtaking by the motorcyclist.

According to him, the motorcyclist, who was conveying three young men, was attempting to overtake a car at top speed when it lost control and collided with the oncoming car.

“Three persons died on the spot, while the fourth sustained serious injuries,” the FRSC official said.

He said that the corpses were immediately evacuated by operatives of the command and deposited at a nearby hospital morgue, while the injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to him, the FRSC operatives, who arrived at the scene about five minutes after the accident happened, also cleared the obstruction caused on the road.

The official advised young commercial motorcyclists to ride with caution, saying that speed kills.

“If you boarded a commercial motorcycle, tricycle or taxi, and the operator is speeding, be bold to tell him to slow down and take it easy,” he said.

In nearby Edo State, at least 11 people were killed, while seven others sustained injuries when a bus and truck collided on 17 January along the Benin–Agbor Road.

Witnesses said the crash occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

The 18-seater commercial bus was travelling towards Lagos.