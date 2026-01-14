Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has again made it clear that the recent Ekpoma violent protest was not organised by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) as he ordered the release of students arrested by the police over the incident.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Patrick Ebojele, on Tuesday in Benin.

Mr Okpebholo described the incident as a criminal act carried out by non-students hiding around the institution to foment trouble and extort law-abiding students.

He made this statement on Tuesday during a meeting with the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where issues surrounding the disturbance, arrests, and security concerns were discussed.

According to the governor, intelligence available to the Edo State Government shows that the incident was orchestrated by a group identifying itself as the “Ambrose Alli Comrade Community”.

“These are people who are no longer students but are just hanging around the school, causing trouble and extorting students.

“We will put an end to that,” the governor said.

Mr Okpebholo further assured the SUG leadership that any genuine students who may have been arrested in the course of restoring order would be identified and released without delay.

“That is a promise I made, and I will do it as quickly as possible. The protest was not theirs. In fact, it was not a protest at all; it was an avenue to loot,” he added.

The governor also dismissed claims of kidnapping linked to the incident, describing them as false and stage-managed to mislead the public and create ethnic tension.

“The kidnapping they are talking about is fake. It was stage-managed. They were arranging to kidnap and release themselves. They even went as far as killing someone, which is the most painful part,” he said.

He condemned the burning of markets and destruction of property in Ekpoma, warning that anyone, regardless of political affiliation, found sponsoring or using hoodlums to destabilise Edo communities would be brought to justice.

“I don’t care whether you are a politician or not. If you are using people to destroy our land and economy, we will go after you.

“We know ourselves, and we will bring those responsible to book to ensure justice for our people,” he added.

He emphasised that the Edo State Government has no issues with AAU students, stressing that the institution remains closed and that there have been no arrests on the university campus.

Reaffirming the students’ position, the SUG President of Ambrose AAU, Osadebamen Michael, said it was unfortunate that attempts were being made to link the unrest to the student community.

“It is pitiable that some people want to associate what happened with students. We are here to formally debunk that students did not organise any protest,” the SUG president stated.

Also speaking, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of AAU, Andrew Eromonsele, confirmed that no arrests were made on the university campus, further distancing the institution from the unrest.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu.

(NAN)