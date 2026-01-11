Economic activities were grounded on Saturday in Ekpoma and surrounding communities in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, as residents protested rising kidnap attacks in the area.

A video clip circulating on X showed a crowd of protesters, including students and residents, marching through major streets and a federal highway in the community.

The protesters were seen chanting solidarity songs as they set bonfires with old tyres and other materials on several sections of the federal highway.

The protesters also erected makeshift barricades, effectively blocking vehicular movements.

In another clip, some irate youths were seen invading Kara Market in Ekpoma and taking away some livestock reportedly belonging to some people accused of taking part in the attacks.

Similarly, some 2027 campaign billboards were pulled down during the protest.

A resident, Stella Osagie, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday morning that there had been frequent kidnap attacks in Ekpoma lately.

Ms Osagie said the police in Edo were “not doing anything” to stop the attacks.

“There’s not a day that passes that citizens are not being kidnapped in Ekpoma. People are now living in fear,” she said.

The resident urged police authorities in Edo to intervene in the attacks in the Ekpoma community.

Police react

The police spokesperson in the state, Eno Ikoedem, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday morning that the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Monday Agbonika, has “personally” led police officers, including the anti-kidnapping tactical team, to Ekpoma.

Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police in Edo have vowed to “do everything” within their resources to stop kidnap attacks in the south-southern state.

‘Issues of security require calm’

Also reacting in a statement on Saturday, the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, criticised the manner in which residents held the protest on Saturday in the community.

Mr Afegbua said the idea of blocking roads and disrupting movement, in the name of protest, does not aid security operations and may expose residents to further risks.

“While the (Edo State) Government recognises the constitutional right of citizens to express concerns, it is important to state and very clearly that matters of security require calm, coordination, and constructive engagement,” he said.

The commissioner said Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration understands the concerns of residents, adding that effective security solutions are best achieved through intelligence sharing, community collaboration, and sustained engagement with security agencies.

Kidnap-for-ransom

Cases of kidnap-for-ransom have increased in Edo State in recent times.

On 1 January, for instance, suspected kidnappers abducted a medical doctor, Abu Ibrahim Babatunde, and his brother, Abu Tahir, in Auchi, Edo State.

A few days later, the abductors killed Mr Tahir, while his elder brother, the medical doctor, remains in captivity.

In November last year, gunmen kidnapped a couple in Aviele Community near Auchi, the headquarters of the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.