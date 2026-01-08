The Kano State Police Command has impounded 104 motorcycles and arrested several owners for violating the ban on commercial motorcycle operations within the state metropolis.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa, noted that the arrests were part of a joint operation involving various security agencies.

He said the operation aims to enforce the prohibition of commercial passenger conveyance and the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. restriction on tricycles within the city.

According to Mr Kiyawa, within just one week of the operation, security forces impounded 104 motorcycles and 68 tricycles.

The suspects arrested in connection with these violations have already been charged in court for prosecution, he added.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, expressed his gratitude for the public’s cooperation and commended the inter-agency collaboration—including the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA)—for their diligence in maintaining order.

The police urged the public to send complaints and report any suspicious activities or violations via the emergency numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, or 09029292926.

The Kano State Government had in December last year, enforced the state’s Motorcycling and Related Matters (Regulations) Law, 2013, which prohibits carrying passengers on motorcycles within the metropolis.

The law applies to the state’s eight metropolitan local government areas (LGAs). These are the Kano Municipal, Gwale, Dala, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Ungogo, Dawakin Kudu (including Tamburawa, Gurjiya, and Jido Ward), Fagge, and Kumbotso

The law prescribes penalties for violators, including up to six months imprisonment, a fine of ₦10,000, and forfeiture of the motorcycle to the state.

The decision followed a surge in banditry and kidnapping in some remote parts of the state by armed groups using motorcycles to launch attacks and kidnap residents for ransom.