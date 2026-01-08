The Nigeria Women’s Football League has drawn a hard line in the sand.

Barely 24 hours after scenes of disorder rocked the NWFL Premiership in Uyo, the league body moved decisively, slamming Ibom Angels FC with heavy sanctions following crowd disturbances and the assault on Bayelsa Queens players and officials.

The ruling, announced on Thursday, 8 January 2026, came after the league reviewed match officials’ reports and video evidence from the fiery encounter played a day earlier, 7 January 2026, at the Uyo Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

What happened in Uyo

What should have been another competitive chapter in Nigeria’s top-flight women’s league spiralled into chaos when supporters of Ibom Angels were found to have encroached onto the field of play.

According to the NWFL, those supporters physically attacked players and officials of Bayelsa Queens, an incident the league described as a grave violation of its regulations and the fundamental principles of fair play.

For a league that has spent years fighting for professionalism, safety, and global respect, the events in Uyo struck at the very heart of its mission.

The sanctions: A N2.5 million statement

After disciplinary deliberations, the NWFL imposed a total fine of N2.5 million on Ibom Angels for multiple breaches of its regulations.

The breakdown is telling: N1.5 million for violating Article 26.1, covering assault, intimidation, and offensive conduct, while N1 million is for bringing the game into disrepute and failing to provide adequate security.

Beyond the financial penalty, the league also invoked Article 16.4 of its regulations, ordering Ibom Angels to play their next three home matches behind closed doors; a sanction that strikes both sporting and commercial nerves.

Behind closed doors: Matches affected

The punishment will be felt immediately. Ibom Angels will host the following NWFL Premiership fixtures without spectators: Against Ekiti Queens, Edo Queens and Naija Ratels

All three fixtures are scheduled across January and February, turning what should be home advantages into silent, pressure-filled tests.

NWFL speaks: No compromise on safety

NWFL Chief Operating Officer Modupe Shabi did not mince words while explaining the league’s stance.

“The safety of players, officials and match personnel is non-negotiable,” Ms Shabi said.

“What occurred in Uyo represents a serious breach of our regulations and the values of the NWFL. We will take stiffer actions against any club whose supporters engage in violence or conduct capable of bringing the league into disrepute.”

Her message was clear: reputation, player welfare, and institutional credibility come before sentiment or excuses.

A bigger picture for Women’s football

The NWFL’s swift response reflects a league increasingly conscious of its role in shaping the future of women’s football in Nigeria. At a time when Nigerian women’s football continues to gain continental and global attention, incidents of crowd violence threaten years of progress.

To that end, the league also issued a final warning to Ibom Angels: any failure to comply with the sanctions, or any repeat of similar incidents, could trigger even harsher penalties, including extended venue bans and further disciplinary action.

Final word

In Uyo, lines were crossed. In response, the NWFL has chosen authority over appeasement, order over chaos.

For Ibom Angels, the message is unmistakable. For the rest of the league, it is a reminder: the era of tolerance for violence in Nigerian women’s football is over.