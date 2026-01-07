Former governor of Kano State and leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, had sent a “cryptic” birthday greeting to Governor Abba Yusuf on the occasion of the governor’s 63rd birthday.

In a Facebook message on Tuesday, Mr Kwankwaso reflected on their long political alliance, citing the various roles Mr Yusuf has played over the decades under his tutelage.

Mr Kwankwaso offered a poignant prayer for the governor to be granted “clarity of purpose”.

“I reflect on the many years of our shared political journey, during which he served in various important capacities— first as my Personal Assistant in my first term and as Minister, and then as Principal Private Assistant, and later as Commissioner during my second tenure, and now as Governor— through which he contributed to the vision and programmes we pursued for the development of Kano State.

“I pray that this new year grants him wisdom, good health, and clarity of purpose”, Mr Kwankwaso stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Yusuf is finalising plans to defect to the APC. This anticipated move by the governor would end a political relationship with Mr Kwankwaso that has spanned several decades.

Mr Kwankwaso, who opposes the transition, has appealed to the governor and other elected officials within the NNPP to reconsider their departure.

“We are praying that they do not join the APC,” Mr Kwankwaso said. “But if they insist, I believe the governor should resign his position before defecting. That mandate belongs to all of us and the people, not just an individual,” he earlier stated.

He dismissed claims that the NNPP is no longer a viable platform for the 2027 elections, pointing to the party’s successful congresses and recent local electoral victories

Mr Yusuf was seen as the “ultimate loyalist” to Mr Kwankwaso. The defection, originally anticipated for early January, was reportedly postponed to allow for further consultations.