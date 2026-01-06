Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is three goals away from equalling Rashidi Yekini’s Nigeria scoring record after a brace against Mozambique.

Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in their 2025 AFCON Round of 16 clash at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Morocco, with goals from Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams.

Osimhen struck in the 25th and 47th minutes to raise his international tally to 34 goals, three short of Yekini’s long-standing record.

The Galatasaray forward was later substituted in the 63rd minute following a brief on-field disagreement with Lookman.

He opened the scoring by tapping in Akor Adams’ assist and doubled Nigeria’s lead early in the second half from Lookman’s pass.

The match also marked Osimhen’s 50th appearance for Nigeria, underlining his growing legacy with the national team.

Yekini retired in 1998 as Nigeria’s leading scorer with 37 goals from 62 appearances, a record that has stood for decades.

Since March 2025, Osimhen has enjoyed a prolific run, scoring nine goals in 10 matches for the Super Eagles.

He overtook Segun Odegbami to become Nigeria’s second all-time top scorer in March 2025 and continues to close in on Yekini.

Despite nearing the record, Osimhen said his focus remains on helping Nigeria win a fourth AFCON title.

He said, “I don’t think about records

“I just fight for the team and try to contribute with goals and assists.”

Osimhen has now scored three goals at AFCON 2025, placing him joint second in the tournament’s scoring chart.

Nigeria will face either Algeria or DR Congo in Saturday’s quarter-final encounter.