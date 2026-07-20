Cross River State Government has exempted women in commercial transport and men aged 60 and above from paying vehicle registration and daily operational levies.

The Chairman of the Cross River Transport Regulatory Agency (CTRA), Oliver Orok, announced the policy on Monday during a meeting with the drivers’ union covering Calabar metropolis and the southern senatorial district.

Mr Orok described the move as part of Governor Bassey Otu’s “People First” agenda and the administration’s “Season of Sweetness” for transporters.

“Women who are into this driving business will not pay for registration of their vehicle and will not pay daily operational levies. The operation is free for them.

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“Men above 60 years of age, who own their vehicle and wish to drive commercially, are also exempted. They won’t pay registration or pay daily levies,” he said.

The agency chairman also said the government had reduced ticket prices to a minimum and suspended enforcement of certain road offences to allow the free flow of business for commercial drivers.

He added that the state government would continue free transport services during festive periods and provide fuel support to vehicle owners to boost their businesses.

On compliance, Mr Orok decried improper vehicle painting and unauthorised stickers, urging drivers to retain the state’s official colours for uniformity.

He also called on drivers to complete their registration and pay the required levies.

He announced that the agency would commence special enforcement effective 1 August in partnership with security agencies to ensure compliance.

He noted that the exercise was necessary because some drivers and union officials encourage others not to pay tickets, resulting in revenue losses and division within the union.

“When those who pay notice others are not paying and are being covered, they also refuse to pay. This enforcement is to ensure fairness and protect government revenue,” he said.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to regulatory reforms that would enhance public transportation in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in a bid to increase civic participation, the transport agency invited the Independent National Electoral Commission to the meeting to register drivers for voter cards.

Mr Orok said many commercial drivers lacked the time to visit ward offices, adding that plans were underway to site registration points along major routes.