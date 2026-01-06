The Nigerian government announced new measures on Monday to curb examination malpractice during the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The SSCE is administered by examination bodies such as the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

The SSCE is a prerequisite for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Education’s spokesperson, Folasade Boriowo, the government announced that the measures form part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening credibility, transparency, and public confidence in Nigeria’s assessment system.

New measures

Quoting the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, the statement said the reforms include the introduction of enhanced question randomisation and serialisation.

“While all candidates will answer the same examination questions, the sequencing and arrangement will differ for each candidate, ensuring that every student writes a unique version of the examination and significantly reducing opportunities for collusion,” the statement explained.

The government said it has also introduced new national Continuous Assessment (CA) guidelines, which all examination bodies must adhere to.

According to the statement, the first-term CA must be submitted in January, the second-term CA in April, and the third-term CA in August.

“These timelines are mandatory and designed to ensure consistency, data integrity, and prompt processing of Continuous Assessment records across the country,” the statement noted.

The government also introduced a unique Examination Learners’ Identity Number for all candidates.

The identifier, it said, will enable effective tracking of learners throughout the examination process, “strengthen monitoring and accountability, and support long-term reforms in assessment, certification, and data management.”

“The Ministers further assured stakeholders that examination administration will be conducted under strengthened supervision and coordination with relevant examination bodies to ensure strict compliance with established guidelines and ethical standards.

They emphasised that these measures reflect the Federal Government’s resolve to conduct examinations that are credible, fair, and reflective of global best practices, while addressing Nigeria’s unique educational realities,” the statement added.

Last month, the government prohibited the transfer of candidates at the Senior Secondary School Three (SS3) level.

The directive was to eliminate cases where candidates cross carpet to other schools for examination malpractices.