The dust has barely settled on the FIFA World Cup 2026, but the tournament has already reshaped the global football hierarchy.

Spain’s dramatic triumph over Argentina in the final has triggered major changes in the latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings, with La Roja replacing the Albiceleste at the summit after a tournament that also produced significant movers across Europe, Africa and the Americas.

From Morocco strengthening their grip as Africa’s highest-ranked nation to Norway’s remarkable leap into the world’s top 20, the post-World Cup rankings reflect the biggest winners, and losers, from an unforgettable month in North America.

Spain crowned new world No.1

Winning the FIFA World Cup has come with the ultimate reward for Spain.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

After Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, La Roja have climbed to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time since their golden era.

Spain accumulated a massive 121.17 ranking points throughout their World Cup campaign, taking their overall tally to 1,995.88 points.

The reward is the No.1 ranking in world football after a tournament in which Luis de la Fuente’s side combined defensive solidity with complete tactical control to lift their second FIFA World Cup title.

Argentina surrender top spot despite another historic run

For Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina, the rankings update brings mixed emotions.

The defending world champions arrived in North America as the world’s top-ranked nation and came within touching distance of retaining both their title and their position atop the rankings.

Their dramatic run to a second consecutive World Cup final, including a thrilling comeback victory over England in the semi-finals, briefly returned them to the live summit.

However, Sunday’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain proved decisive, as the Argentines have now slipped to second place with 1,970.37 points, ending their reign as the world’s highest-ranked national team despite another outstanding World Cup campaign.

France, England and Brazil have completed a reshuffling of the top five

Behind the two finalists, the world’s traditional heavyweights continue to dominate the rankings.

France remain third with 1,948.97 points, holding onto their position despite suffering a dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the World Cup third-place playoff.

England’s entertaining victory over Les Bleus earned Thomas Tuchel’s side a valuable 33.41-point boost, consolidating their place as the world’s fourth-ranked nation with 1,922.83 points.

Brazil complete the top five with 1,804.92 points. Although the Seleção suffered one of the tournament’s biggest shocks in their quarter-final defeat to Norway, they still climbed one place in the rankings.

Morocco strengthen grip on African supremacy

No African nation benefited more from the World Cup than Morocco.

The Atlas Lions’ outstanding journey to the quarter-finals has elevated them to sixth in the world with 1,803.99 points, reinforcing their status as Africa’s undisputed No.1 team.

Their latest rise further confirms Morocco’s emergence as one of the elite sides in international football after consecutive impressive performances on the global stage. Meanwhile Tunisia dropped 12 places to 57th, and were the biggest droppers in the latest ranking.

Egypt overtake Nigeria after an impressive World Cup campaign

The World Cup also altered the balance of power among Africa’s leading nations.

Egypt’s impressive run to the Round of 16, where they pushed eventual finalists Argentina all the way in a thrilling 3-2 encounter, earned the Pharaohs enough ranking points to move ahead of Nigeria to 24th in the world.

While the Super Eagles remain 26th in the world, their inactivity during the tournament window, aside from a pre-World Cup friendly against Portugal, means they have slipped to fourth in Africa behind Morocco, Senegal and Egypt.

Norway emerge as the biggest winners and climbers

Perhaps no team enjoyed a more dramatic rise than Norway.

Inspired by a stunning World Cup campaign that included one of the tournament’s biggest upsets against five-time champions Brazil, the Scandinavians climbed an astonishing 12 places.

Norway now occupy 19th place globally with 1,651.29 points, breaking into the world’s top 20 after one of the finest World Cup performances in the nation’s history.

Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands and Mexico headline the top 10 battle

The race immediately behind the world’s top six remains fiercely competitive.

Portugal sit seventh with 1,787.85 points, narrowly ahead of Belgium, who occupy eighth on 1,778.36 points.

The Netherlands are ninth with 1,775.54 points, leaving less than three ranking points separating the three European heavyweights.

Mexico produced one of the tournament’s biggest ranking surges, climbing four places to complete the top 10. El Tri now sit 10th with 1,754.30 points, forcing Germany and Italy out of football’s elite bracket.

Germany and Italy pushed out of the elite

Two of world football’s most decorated nations find themselves outside the top 10 following the World Cup recalculations.

Germany have dropped to 12th with 1,726.22 points, slipping behind Colombia while remaining narrowly ahead of Croatia. While Italy have fallen even further, occupying 15th place with 1,704.73 points, following a three-place decline during the latest ranking cycle.

Colombia now sit 11th with 1,739.89 points, having gained 41.54 ranking points through an impressive World Cup campaign. Croatia occupy 13th with 1,723.05 points, while Switzerland remain 14th, ahead of Italy.

The United States are 16th, completing a tightly packed middle section of the global rankings.

Japan, Senegal, Norway and Uruguay complete top 20

The final places inside the world’s top 20 underline the increasingly competitive nature of international football.

Japan remain Asia’s highest-ranked nation in 17th place with 1,673.68 points, following another consistent international campaign.

Senegal occupy 18th with 1,653.43 points. Although the Teranga Lions slipped three places in the global rankings following the World Cup, they remain among Africa’s strongest sides.

Norway’s remarkable rise places them 19th, while Uruguay complete the top 20 with 1,634.70 points despite dropping four places after the tournament.

Spain begin new era at the summit

With the rankings now stuck until the next official FIFA update on 7 October 2026, Spain will enjoy life as the world’s highest-ranked national team after completing one of the most dominant World Cup campaigns in recent history.

For Argentina, the disappointment of surrendering both the World Cup trophy and the No. 1 ranking will provide added motivation as Lionel Scaloni begins preparations for the next cycle, if he decides to remain with the National team.

Elsewhere, Morocco’s continued rise, Egypt’s leap ahead of Nigeria and Norway’s extraordinary breakthrough serve as further evidence that the balance of power in international football continues to evolve after a truly transformative FIFA World Cup.