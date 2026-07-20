The police command in Delta State has foiled a suspected cult initiation at Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed this on Monday in Warri.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the initiation was thwarted on Sunday by operatives of the command’s Quick Response Squad (QRS) in an intelligence-led operation.

He said police operatives stormed the scene of the initiation at Orogun Community in Ughelli North LGA to frustrate the illegal gathering.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Acting on credible intelligence that members of the Black Axe Confraternity (Aye) were conducting an initiation ceremony in a forest within Orogun, operatives of the QRS stormed the location. On sighting the police, the suspected cultists opened fire but were repelled by the superior tactical response of the police.

“The shootout forced the criminals to flee into the adjoining forest on the Abbi–Abraka axis,” Mr Edafe said.

The police spokesperson said exhibits recovered at the venue included one pump-action gun, one cut-to-size double-barrelled gun, seven live cartridges and two expended cartridges.

According to Mr Edafe, other abandoned exhibits were seven vehicles, six cell phones, suspected cult regalia and other personal effects.

He said the exhibits were in police custody, adding that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Mr Edafe said the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their courage and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to curbing criminality in the state.

He also said the commissioner urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts to keep Delta safe.

(NAN)