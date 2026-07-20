The University of Calabar (UniCal) has reiterated its ban on wild post-examination celebrations and other acts that could disrupt peace on campus.

The institution’s Registrar, Chukwuka Icha, conveyed the management’s directive in a statement on Monday in Calabar.

Ms Icha expressed concern that some students, particularly final-year students, engaged in unlawful celebrations after their final examinations.

According to her, such celebrations often involve reckless driving, flying of colours and other forms of disorderly conduct.

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She advised all students to desist from such acts and comply with the university’s regulations.

“The ban on wild celebrations within the campus, around the school gates and all cult-related activities remains in force.

“The management will not hesitate to sanction any student or group found violating the directive,” she said.

She added that the acting chief security officer had been directed to ensure strict enforcement across the campus and its environs.

The registrar told members of the university community to take note of the directive and comply with it.

A serious crash occurred on the school premises in 2024 involving final-year students celebrating wildly on campus after writing their last paper.

(NAN)