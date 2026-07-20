The police command in Anambra State says it has arrested four suspected kidnappers involved in separate kidnapping and robbery incidents across the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesman in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

“As part of the ongoing security review and sustained offensive against violent crimes, the Anambra Police Command has recorded significant operational breakthroughs with the arrest of four suspected kidnappers.

“They were involved in separate kidnapping and armed robbery incidents across the state,” he said.

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Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said that on 16 July, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, in collaboration with detectives from the Ogbaru Divisional Police Station, foiled a suspected kidnap plot in Iyiowa, Odekpe, Atani in the Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

“The team arrested three male suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate, and recovered a black Toyota Camry with tinted glasses and Lagos Registration number LND 789HR, believed to have been used by the gang for its operations.

“The suspects are Chekwube Chukwu, 32, Amarachukwu Nwobosi, 34 and Sopuluchukwu Ifeakor, 30,” he said.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were intercepted while actively attempting to abduct a female Point of Sale (POS) operator at Atani in Ogbaru LGA in the morning.

The police spokesman said the victim raised an alarm, which drew the attention of some residents and prompted a swift police response to a distress call.

He said the police’s timely intervention frustrated the kidnap attempt, leading to the rescue of the victim and the subsequent arrest of the suspects.

According to him, further investigation linked the suspects to the earlier kidnapping of another female POS operator at Dominion Park, Head Bridge, Onitsha, on 3 June 2026.

He said the suspects dispossessed the operator of two POS machines and Android phones, and compelled the family to pay N3.5 million ransom before she was released.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crimes.

Mr Ikenga said the suspects were currently providing useful information to assist the police in identifying and arresting their criminal receivers and other syndicate members operating within the state.

Arrest of another suspected kidnapper

The police spokesman further said that on the afternoon of 15 July, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, arrested a 32-year-old man, Johnbosco Okoye, also known as Bone.

Mr Ikenga, who did not mention the area where the suspect was arrested, said the arrest was in continuation with the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping of a victim at Okpanam, Asaba, Delta State.

He explained that the victim was abducted, robbed, and forced to pay a ransom before he was set free.

The police spokesman said during a search of the suspect, the operatives recovered one locally fabricated pistol, two live rounds of ammunition, one axe, and one Itel Android phone bearing the victim’s photograph as its screensaver.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime, and that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang currently at large.

Mr Ikenga said the operations underscore the command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and improving public safety in Anambra.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police with timely and credible information to enhance security across the state.

(NAN)