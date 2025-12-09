The Enugu State Government has banned the operation of tricycles and buses on selected highways in Enugu State.

The Commissioner for Transport in the state, Obi Ozor, announced this on Monday during a consultative meeting with transport unions and leaders at the ministry’s headquarters in Enugu.

Mr Ozor explained the ban was intended to pave the way for the implementation of the state’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

The commissioner listed the highways where the vehicles were banned from operating as Okpara Avenue–Abakaliki Road, New Haven Junction–Naira Triangle, Emene Airport Road, and Ogui Road.

Others are Chime Avenue–Naira Triangle, New Haven Junction–Bisala Road, Rangers Avenue–WAEC–Nkpokiti and Zik’s Avenue Roads.

Presidential Road and Agbani Road were also part of the roads which fell within the state’s metropolis.

Mr Ozor stressed that the affected highways would become dedicated BRT routes in line with the vision of the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, to reposition the state as “a modern, multimodal and globally competitive city.”

The commissioner clarified that taxis would continue to ply the BRT routes, stressing that tricycles were never designed for high-speed highways.

He contended that the operation of tricycles on highways disrupts traffic flow and puts lives at risk.

“We must be open to change. This reform is not about taking anyone’s job.

“It is about reorganising the system so that BRT buses operate on the primary roads, yellow buses serve the secondary routes, and tricycles provide last-mile connectivity. Everyone has a place in the value chain,” he said.

200 CNG-buses, 4000 electric taxis ready in Enugu

Mr Ozor also announced that the state government has procured 200 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered BRT buses as well as 4,000 electric taxis to be assembled at a local company in Enugu.

The commissioner said the first 1,000 taxis would be ready within the next three months in the state.

He said the Governor Mbah’s administration has also built 84 new bus shelters across the metropolis which, he argued, has formed the backbone of a modern transit network designed around safety, comfort, and affordability.

Mr Ozor argued that Enugu, with an estimated two million daily commuters, requires at least 8,000 buses to meet mobility demands.

He added the new BRT buses are equipped with padded seats, functional air-conditioning, WiFi, and strict safety features.

“Passengers do not stand in these buses, and every vehicle is tracked and monitored from our central command and control centre.

“The BRT fare now comes with a 47 percent discount to cushion transportation costs for citizens,” he said.

Resolutions at the meeting

Mr Ozor said part of the resolutions reached at the meeting was that transport unions interested in participating in BRT bus or terminal operations are to submit proposals, including financial models for government evaluation.

He further explained that the Ije Card, the state’s electronic fare payment system, will be decentralised to enable sales points to reach five million residents within 90 days.

The commissioner said the government regrets delays in allocating loading bays at the new transport terminals, but assured that proposals are under review and would be finalised soon.

He urged the transport unions to access financial facilities to procure their own buses or to participate in the BRT operations space.

“There are enormous investment opportunities as Enugu expands its connectivity to other cities,” he said.

Responding, the Enugu State Chairperson of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Chidiebere Aniagu, said the union was not opposed to the transport reforms.

Mr Aniagu stressed that the RTEAN shares the government’s vision for a safer and more efficient transportation ecosystem.

He appealed to the government to address the concerns of their members concerning the reforms in the transport system.

On his part, the Chairperson of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, Augustine Agu, commended the governor for his achievements so far in the state, including in the transport sector.

Mr Agu, however, urged the government to consider their interest in operating the BRT buses and transport terminals, insisting that they have all it takes to “perform creditably” in the new transport system.

A representative of the Amalgamated Tricycle Riders Association in Enugu State, Kingsley Edeh, said there are 18,000 tricycle riders in the state and appealed for taxis to be made available as alternatives for riders who may wish to transition.

Mr Edeh appreciated the government’s commitment that no one would be pushed out of job but rather reorganised into a more efficient system.

New operational modalities

At the meeting, Mr Ozor inaugurated a joint review committee comprising ministry officials and transport union representatives to finalise operational modalities ahead of the full rollout of the BRT buses on the dedicated routes.

The commissioner said the date for the launch of the BRT buses would be announced soon.