President Bola Tinubu has conferred the Award of Excellence in Maritime Infrastructure Modernisation and Global Competitiveness on the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho.

The award was presented on Sunday during the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NEAPS, a flagship presidential initiative coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, recognises and celebrates individuals in public service who have delivered exceptional results in their respective mandates.

Mr Dantsoho’s recognition comes at a period of renewed efforts to reposition Nigeria’s maritime sector as a key driver of economic transformation.

His stewardship of the NPA has been credited with deepening operational efficiencies across port locations, contributing to the country’s recent attainment of a national trade surplus driven by a surge in export throughput.

Under his leadership, the NPA has taken a frontline role in advancing the National Single Window agenda by developing the Port Community System (PCS), a critical digital platform expected to streamline cargo clearance, reduce bottlenecks, and strengthen transparency at the ports.

Mr Dantsoho has also overseen significant upgrades of port infrastructure and equipment, a move seen as necessary to align Nigerian ports with emerging global maritime standards.

Beyond domestic reforms, Nigeria has recorded notable strides in global maritime diplomacy during his tenure. The country currently holds the presidency of the Port Management Association of West Africa (PMAWCA) and serves as vice president of the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH).

Nigeria was also recently re-admitted into Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a development achieved under the supervision of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, with support from the NPA.