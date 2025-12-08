The Chairman of Casiva Limited and founder of NHD Foundation, Nasiru Danu, has been named the Top 10 Magazine’s Man of the Year 2025, joining other distinguished awardees honoured across Nigeria.

Mr Danu, a businessman and philanthropist, was recognised alongside several individuals for outstanding achievements in their respective fields.

The awards were presented on Sunday at a gala organised in Abuja to commemorate the magazine’s 10th anniversary.

According to the organisers, the annual ceremony celebrates individuals and organisations making significant impact in business, politics, leadership and other key sectors.

In his remarks, Top 10 Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Tony Iji, reiterated that the award aims to inspire excellence by spotlighting positive societal impact and contributions to national development.

He underscored the need for the government and citizens to support ethical journalism in the public interest.

The management of the Top 10 Magazine, a monthly publication established in 2016, described Mr Danu as a man of “untainted character and impeccable reputation” and renowned for “his unwavering commitment to success.”

“The Chairman and CEO of Casiva Limited consistently strikes gold in every venture he undertakes and has since solidified his status as a true titan of the oil and gas industry who navigates its complexities with the expertise derived from years of experience,” the newspaper said.

The magazine added that all award winners were selected through a rigorous screening process aimed at highlighting outstanding accomplishments.

At the event held at the expansive hall of the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites (NACCAS), Mr Danu was represented by former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, who received the award on his behalf.

He expressed appreciation to the organisers on behalf of Mr Danu, commending their commitment to journalistic excellence.

“I want to say thank you Top 10 Magazine. Thank you for excellent journalism. I’m thanking you on behalf of Alhaji Nasiru Danu, the President of Casiva and Chairman of NHD foundation. The award will be presented to him and I’m sure he will thank you more,” he said as he received the award.

Shortly after, Mr Buratai, a retired lieutenant general, announced that Mr Danu had pledged to support the newspaper with N3 million.

Last year, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, was the magazine’s Man of the Year for 2024.

The magazine noted that Mr Danu now joins the league of distinguished Nigerians who have received the honour in the past decade.

The late Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, was the pioneer winner in 2016. Other previous awardees include Umar Abdullahi, Chairman of Cosgrove Group (2020); Chief Samuel Onyishi, Chairman of Peace Mass Transit (2022); and Muhammad Nami, former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (2023), among others.

Other Awardees

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, was named Woman of the Year. She succeeds Mujidat Tinubu-Ojo, who received the honour in 2024 for her work as Iyaloja-General and her humanitarian contributions.

Nigeria’s former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, received the award for Most Inspirational Woman of the Year. Many of the awardees were represented at the event.

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Ayodele Olawande, was named Minister of the Year.

Full List of Other Awardees

Sen. Osita Izunaso – Legislator of the Year (Senate)

Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze – Nigeria Diaspora Prof. Icon of the Year

Barr. Mrs. Patience Dappa – Female Business Leader of the Year

AVM Monday Morgan – Equal Opportunity Crusader of the Year

Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwezi – Champion of Women Empowerment of the Year

Hon. Sadiq Rabu – Young Public Official of the Year

Dr. Abubakar Jimeta – Business Role Model of the Year

Dr. Salihu A. Dembos – Transformational Media Personality of the Year

Sylvester Juwe – Diaspora AI Icon

Ekene Nnabuihe – Hospitality Executive of the Year

Mustapha Audu – Innovative TV Leader of the Year

Chief Alochu F. Ikpobu – Humanitarian Hero of the Year

Leke Abejide – Legislator of the Year (Reps)

Hon. Moyosore Adebajo – Emerging Political Star of the Year

Austin Okere – Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Paul Ngwu – Healthcare Professional of the Year

Femi Babafemi – Corporate Image Maker of the Year

Engr. Ibrahim Gidado – Infrastructure Development Icon of the Year

Mr. John Ezobi – Industrialist of the Year

Dr. Peter Adejoh – Entrepreneur of the Year

Sadiq S. Gaddam – Auto Mobile Dealer of the Year

Auwal M. Bande – Young Entertainer Game Changer of the Year

Amideean Amannele – Female Youth Leader of the Year

Dr. Amarachi Ashimashy – Most Rising Female Influencer of the Year