Fuji music icon Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde has broken his silence after the Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode issued him an ultimatum to complete the family’s royal lineage data form, a requirement for him to contest the vacant Awujale stool.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ruling family, which is next in line to produce the new Awujale of Ijebuland in Ogun State, gave the singer until 10 December to submit the necessary documents for the selection process.

However, during a performance in Ipara Ijebu on Sunday, posted on his Instagram page, the 68-year-old musician criticised those questioning his ancestry and his intention to vie for the revered throne.

He added that he and his detractors would “meet at Popo,” a symbolic area in Ijebu-Ode located near the Awujale’s palace.

The location is renowned for its deep historical ties to the ancient Ijebu kingdom and its royal descendants.

Kwam 1 said: “Those who gave birth to me, I know them, and they know me as well. There is no time for unnecessary conversations. I am from the Fidipotemole family in Ijebu-Ode. I am also from the Fusegbunwa lineage of Ijebu-Ode. So, if you are questioning my ancestry, we will meet at Popo.

“If your issue is the kingship I am vying for, it is my right; you can’t shut me up. The late Kabiyesi Awujale, Oba Adetona, was of sound mind, and he knew what he was doing when he bestowed on me the title of Olori Omo-Oba. If I were not from a royal lineage, he would not have given me that title.”

Awujale

Furthermore, Kwam 1 invoked the spirit of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, urging him to intercede in the controversy surrounding his lineage.

He insisted that the late Adetona was never a covetous man and appealed to his supporters and Nigerians to remain calm as the matter unfolded.

“Oba Adetona, I therefore invoke your spirit: please rise and reveal what is hidden to the people. They want to conceal the truth. I come from a royal lineage on both my mother’s and father’s sides.

“I urge citizens to remain calm; this matter will not cause conflict. No matter the noise, God will reveal the truth. As for you evildoers, you will not sleep”, Kwam 1 noted.

Backstory

This newspaper learnt that Kwam 1, in a letter dated 3 December and addressed to the ruling house, declared his intention to ascend the ancestral throne.

He stated that his bid strictly aligned with Ijebu customary law and the state’s chieftaincy regulations.

Kwam 1 emphasised that his ancestry remained a key qualification, citing his royal lineage.

The stool became vacant following the death of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who died in July at the age of 91, this newspaper reported.

He was laid to rest the following day, in line with Islamic rites, at his final resting place in the Ogbagba Court within his Igbeba residence in Ijebu-Ode.