The Ondo State Police Command has commenced a strategic assessment of its formations at border communities in the state, in response to rising concerns over insecurity in the country.

It said its response was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, mandating police commissioners nationwide to ensure the protection of schools, critical assets and all government assets, as well as police facilities.

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Adobowale Lawal, on Saturday, led his team on a “comprehensive assessment tour” of important facilities within the state.

During the exercise, the commissioner reviewed the existing security arrangements and underscored the need for continuous improvement to guarantee the safety and welfare of all persons.

He noted that there were moves by the authorities, with the assistance of the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to improve the welfare of personnel manning the facilities to enhance effectiveness.

Police facilities visited are the Force’s facilities and formations in and around the Akoko area of Ondo State.

During the visits, Mr Lawal interacted with officers and management personnel, assessed the security architecture on the ground, and commended the personnel for their dedication and professionalism.

He further pledged to improve on the existing security structures to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continued protection of lives and property.

Police PPRO, Olayinka Ayanlade, said all tactical teams, Area Commands, and Divisional Police Headquarters covering the aforementioned areas had been directed to conduct regular supervisory visits and provide detailed situational reports to the Command.

“This proactive measure is aimed at sustaining vigilance, strengthening coordination, and ensuring the early detection of emerging security concerns,” he said.

The commissioner also proceeded to the Ondo–Edo border at Eti Ose community to inspect ongoing security operations.

He also applauded the officers and men on duty for their resilience and reassured them of his unwavering commitment to supporting their efforts in safeguarding the state.

Tensions have been rife in Ondo State and its environs following the attack by bandits of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Igan, Eruku, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, recently.

The bandits reportedly abducted about 35 persons, and are now demanding N100 million as ransom per victim.

Rumours of infiltration of bandits down south of Nigeria have also filled the air, raising the tempo of insecurity, already worsened by kidnappings in the areas.