No fewer than 10,000 personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sat for the 2026 promotion examination.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja, by the corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Osondu Ohaeri,

Mr Ohaeri said that the exercise, which was conducted using modern technology, was another of Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed’s landmark achievements.

He described the success of the exercise as a landmark demonstration of dedication to staff welfare, institutional growth and career development by the corps marshal.

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According to Mr Ohaeri, the promotion exercise, which he described as one of the largest in the corps’ history, was undertaken by 3,597 intermediate-rank officers and 6,408 junior officers, totalling 10,005 personnel across the country.

He said the promotion was driven by cutting-edge Information and Communication Technology (ICT) platforms deliberately deployed to guarantee transparency, fairness, credibility, and inclusiveness throughout the process.

“The technology-driven approach eliminated bottlenecks, enhanced operational efficiency, and ensured that every eligible personnel was provided with an equal opportunity to compete based on merit, competence, and performance.

“To ensure transparency, fairness, and compliance with established guidelines, the exercise began across the 12 Zonal Commands, with holistic deployment of monitoring cameras on June 14,” he said.

The CPEO added that the cameras were supervised by representatives of the corps marshal and other officials in line with standard promotion policy.

“The exercise was also monitored by observers from the Office of the Secretary to the Federation and Federal Character Commission in line with the corps Promotion Policy and Federal Character Principle,” he said.

He said that a notable feature of the exercise was the seamless integration of officers pursuing various academic and professional development programmes across different institutions outside the country.

“Through innovative ICT deployment, personnel on further studies were able to participate remotely without disrupting their educational pursuits,” he said.

He said this further authenticated the corps marshal’s determination to ensure that no eligible staff member was disadvantaged on account of self-development or geographical location.

Mr Ohaeri further said that the exercise reflected the corps marshal’s strategic vision of building a highly motivated, professional, and future-ready workforce where diligence, commitment, innovation, and excellence were appropriately recognised and rewarded.

“By placing career progression at the heart of his leadership agenda, the boss continues to deepen staff confidence in the system while fostering a culture of productivity, accountability, and healthy competition within the corps.

“Under his leadership, the FRSC has continued to witness unprecedented reforms aimed at improving personnel welfare, strengthening institutional capacity, and leveraging technology to enhance service delivery,” he said.

The CPEO described the successful exercise as further proof of the corps marshal’s resolve to institutionalise best practices and to create a modern, digitally driven organisation that prioritises the aspirations and growth of its workforce.

“As the corps continues its transformation journey, the promotion exercise serves as a powerful reminder that hard work, professionalism, and dedication remain the pathways to advancement.

“It also reaffirms the corps marshal’s enduring commitment to building a workforce that is inspired, empowered, and positioned to deliver on its mandate of creating safer roads for all Nigerians,” he added.

(NAN)