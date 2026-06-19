The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed a total of 5,500 operatives for the Ekiti Governorship election on Saturday.

The Deputy Commandant-General of the Corps in charge of operations, Philip Ayuba, while conducting the deployment on Friday, also directed officers deployed for the election duty to remain strictly apolitical throughout the electoral process.

Mr Ayuba said the deployment was carried out across all 16 local government areas of the state. He further called for professionalism, discipline, and neutrality.

He warned that the credibility of the election would depend largely on the “impartial conduct of security personnel, so officers must carry out their duties without fear or favour.”

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The police have also made their deployment, but did not mention the number of deployments.

The Police Commissioner in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, declined to mention the number of police deployment, citing fears that voters might be scared from coming out to cast their votes if they suspect over-militarisation of the election.

He also said the police had mapped out flashpoints that had been addressed in the security operational plan for the election.