The Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area in Ondo State, Andrew Ogunsakin, has issued an update on the thugs who attacked popular Fuji musician Abass “Obesere” Akande during a performance in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that thugs assaulted the singer and members of his band on Friday during a burial ceremony in Okitipupa.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by his media manager, Ayonla Althentic, the 60-year-old musician urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

He also disclosed that the attackers fled with a bag containing his money.

Three suspects

However, while providing further updates, Mr Ogunsakin said in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Sunday that three suspects linked to the incident had been arrested.

He added that some items were recovered and reaffirmed that the remaining suspects still at large would be tracked down and brought to justice.

Mr Ogunsakin said, “Upon receiving the report on the unfortunate incident involving Fuji legend, Abbas Akande Obesere, I immediately swung into action to ensure accountability and restore calm.

“I am pleased to inform the general public that three suspects connected to the disturbance have been arrested and are currently in detention, while efforts are ongoing to track down other individuals involved. Some items said to have been taken have also been successfully recovered.”

Meeting

Additionally, Mr Ogunsakin said he had contacted Obesere’s management to arrange a scheduled meeting with the artiste and his team.

He also commended the security agencies for their swift response, professionalism, and continued cooperation in handling the matter.

“Furthermore, I have taken a proactive step by contacting Obesere’s management for a scheduled meeting with him and his team. This engagement will help set the record straight and enable me to personally express deep concern over the incident.

“Let me reiterate that this administration will not condone lawlessness or hooliganism in any form. We remain committed to safeguarding our image and upholding the cherished values of Ikale land”, said Mr Ogunsakin.

Backstory

Mr Ogunsakin stated on Saturday that the incident was unacceptable and did not reflect the values the community upheld.

He assured the public that appropriate measures would be taken to address the matter and to prevent a recurrence, whether involving artists, celebrities, entertainers, or any individual visiting or residing within the local government area.

“I received the news of the unfortunate mistreatment meted out to Abbas Akande Obesere and his team yesterday at the Government Field, Okitipupa, with deep disappointment and utmost distaste.

“I will be personally reaching out to Obesere and his team to set the record straight and to convey our regrets over the incident. Furthermore, I am looking into the matter thoroughly to ensure such an incident does not repeat itself”, Mr Ogunsakin added.

He reiterated that Ikale land and the local government remained peaceful, hospitable, and welcoming communities.

He added that his administration had consistently condemned all forms of hooliganism and would not tolerate any actions capable of undermining their collective harmony or tarnishing their reputation.