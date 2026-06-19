The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commenced the distribution of electoral materials to Registration Area Centres for the Ekiti governorship election and the deployment of its officials early on Friday amid heavy security coverage.

At the INEC office in Ado Ekiti LGA headquarters, buses were observed loading materials and moving to their respective areas of assignment.

There are 2,445 polling units spread across the 177 wards in the 16 local government areas of the state.

INEC and the police promised that elections would begin at 8:30 a.m. as stipulated in the guidelines.

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Security operatives took strategic positions outside the premises of INEC, while others escorted the vehicles out of the headquarters to their respective RACs.

At the Ekiti State INEC headquarters, security operatives have mounted blockades along the road in front of the office and are conducting security checks on passing vehicles.

Several Armoured Personnel Carriers and other armed vehicles were strategically mounted at the entrance of the headquarters.

So far, there have been no reports of disquiet from political activities ahead of the election on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, Abayomi Shogunle, said the police have heavily deployed their personnel across the wards and local governments of the state to provide adequate security for the election.

He assured voters that they had nothing to fear, as all measures had been taken to secure them and the ballots on Saturday.