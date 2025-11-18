The African Democratic Congress (ADC) inaugurated its new party secretariat on Monday, pledging to strengthen democracy in Nigeria and provide a central hub for strategic planning, leadership development, and policy innovation.

During the ceremony, the ADC National chairman, David Mark reaffirmed the party’s dedication to democracy, national service, and responsible leadership, emphasising the party’s vision to foster accountable governance and sustainable development across the nation.

Mr Mark noted that the new secretariat reflected the party’s determination to build a stronger Nigeria, where institutions functioned effectively, citizens benefited, governance remained transparent, and democratic principles guiding long-term development.

“Here in Abuja, we unveil more than infrastructure.This complex will be a central hub where strategies are developed, ideas matured, leaders emerge, and policies are shaped to strengthen democracy nationwide,” he said.

Mr Mark added that the inauguration day symbolised unity, discipline, vision, and a renewed political identity committed to serving Nigeria while overcoming divisions that had historically hindered democratic progress.

He urged party members to advance renewed dedication to justice, equity, public service, and nation-building, emphasising the importance of politics that prioritised citizens’ welfare above partisan interests.

The chairman called on ADC members to demonstrate leadership grounded in responsibility, integrity, and accountability, proving that politics could be principled, citizen-focused, and a tool for meaningful societal transformation.

“My message is simple: our actions will be anchored on character, courage, competence, discipline, and integrity, as we redefine political engagement and institutional conduct in service of the Nigerian people,” he said.

“With humility and unwavering faith in democracy, I unveil this National Secretariat Complex to honour God, advance our party, and contribute to Nigeria’s development and democratic consolidation across the country,” Mr Mark Sad.

(NAN)