Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep sadness over the deadly bandit attack on Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The governor condemned the late-night assault that claimed the life of the school’s Vice Principal, MrHassan Yakubu Makuku, describing it as the worst form of criminality.

Mr Radda commiserated with Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, the government and people of Kebbi State, and the families of the victims over the unfortunate incident. He further called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted students and bring the perpetrators to justice. “This attack on a school is not just an assault on education but an attack on our collective future. We must remain united in fighting these criminals who threaten the safety of our children,” he said.

The governor prayed for the safe return of the abducted students and lasting tranquility across the nation.