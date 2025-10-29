Bayelsa East Senator, Benson Agadaga, has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was announced in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, towards the end of Wednesday’s plenary.

In the letter, Mr Agadaga said his decision to leave the PDP was due to internal crises within the party, which he claimed had made the party lose its popularity in Nigeria and across Africa.

The lawmaker mocked the PDP over its lingering crisis, saying the party’s symbol which is the umbrella is leaking and has been torn into shreds.

“It is most astonishing and deeply disheartening to observe that the world’s proud and largest political party in Africa has been torn into shreds due to internal wrangling. The centre can no longer hold. The umbrella has been bastardised, and the umbrella is leaking profusely.

“I have finally arrived at the inevitable conclusion that addressing progressivism, thinking progressively, and acting progressively is the only way to renew hope for all united Nigerians. I am therefore constrained to formally declare my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

Mr Agadaga’s defection follows a recent trend among Bayelsa politicians. Governor Douye Diri recently resigned his membership of the PDP, while Bayelsa Central Senator Konbowei Benson also dumped the party for the ruling APC a few weeks ago.

With this latest defection, former Governor Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) remains the only PDP senator from the state.

Bayelsa, located in Nigeria’s South-south region, has long been a PDP stronghold.

After the announcement, APC senators exchanged pleasantries with Mr Agadaga and ushered him to his new seat on the majority side.

The Senate president later congratulated and officially welcomed him to the ruling party’s caucus.

With Mr Agadaga’s defection, the APC now holds 76 seats in the Senate. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 24, the Labour Party (LP) has four, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have two seats each. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) retains one seat.