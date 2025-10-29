The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, kicking off the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Trophy Tour in grand style.

The event, flagged off at Eko Tower 2 in Victoria Island, was the first public appearance of the gold-plated trophy worth $4 million.

The launch drew football fans, officials, and guests eager to celebrate Africa’s biggest football competition.

The Lagos event marked the start of a five-nation tour that will see the trophy travel across Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, and Morocco, which will host the next AFCON from 21 December to 18 January 2026.

The spirit of African football

The Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, Samba Seye, said the company’s goal was to share the spirit of African football with millions of fans across the continent.

“The trophy begins its exceptional journey in Lagos today, bringing together football fans to experience the excitement of Africa’s biggest football event. We are proud to host the first stage of the tour here in Lagos to kick off the 2025 tournament. Football represents energy, joy and unity,” he said.

After the unveiling, the trophy was paraded across parts of Lagos — from Eko Towers through Victoria Island and Maryland to Marcellina’s Place in Ikeja. Excited fans lined the streets, cheering, taking pictures, and waving flags as the convoy passed by.

A fan, Segun Olaitan, who joined the parade in Ikeja, said, “Seeing the AFCON trophy this close gives me goosebumps. I just hope the Super Eagles bring it back home next year.”

Another supporter, Joseph Sanniola, added, “Football unites us all — no tribe, no politics, just Nigeria. I believe this is our time again.”

Why Lagos?

The General Manager of Retail and Cards at TotalEnergies Nigeria, Abdullahi Umar, said Lagos was chosen for the launch because Nigeria is a country that “lives and breathes football.”

“Nigeria holds a special place in African football history. From legendary players to unforgettable moments on the pitch, this country has consistently shaped the story of the sport across the continent. That’s why we chose to begin this journey here, where football is not just a sport but a way of life,” Mr Umar said.

He added that the trophy tour would help spread excitement ahead of next year’s AFCON, reminding people of the joy and unity that football brings.

As the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Trophy Tour arrived in Lagos, Olubunmi Popoola-Mordi, Executive Director for Human Resources and Corporate Services at TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc, reflected on football’s power to unite Nigerians.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony at Eko Tower 2, Victoria Island, she shared a personal story about how the passion and togetherness surrounding Nigerian football have deepened her appreciation for the sport.

“I may not always have been a football fan,” she said, “but every time Nigeria plays, I see the incredible unity the game brings to our people. The passion, the energy, the togetherness — it’s something magical. And with the support TotalEnergies gives to football, I’ve come to love the game deeply.”

She added that the spirit of Nigeria becomes one whenever AFCON is on, describing the tournament as a moment that transcends rivalry and celebrates the collective pride of a nation.

“I want to appreciate this great organisation,” she continued. “Its support for football is one of the major reasons the sport comes alive for me and for millions across the country.”

Let’s do it again

Nigeria has won the AFCON title three times — in 1980, 1994, and 2013 — and many fans are hoping to see the Super Eagles lift the trophy again in Morocco, having come quite close last year in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda at the 2025 tournament in Morocco.