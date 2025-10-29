A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Gabriel Oluohu, has said the defection of the Cross River North Senator, Agom Jarigbe, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC, will strengthen the party and enhance its chances in future elections in the state.

Mr Oluohu, a grassroots mobiliser, stated this in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday to welcome Mr Jarigbe and his supporters to the APC.

He urged party members to embrace the senator’s defection in the overall interest of the state’s development.

“Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe is for everyone. He is not here to fight or displace anyone. His only interest is to continue serving in the position he currently occupies, nothing more. His move to the APC is a huge blessing and a strategic breakthrough, before, during, and after the elections,” Mr Oluohu said.

Mr Jarigbe defected from the PDP to the APC last Wednesday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, which was facilitated by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He later confirmed his defection to the leadership of the ruling party, stating that his decision was driven by his desire to support the president in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

However, the senator has yet to formally communicate his defection officially to the Senate through the senate president, which is required to be read on the floor before his seat can be officially moved to the ruling party’s section.

Mr Jarigbe had previously made headlines for criticising the unequal distribution of constituency project funds in the 2024 budget, alleging that some ranking senators received as much as ₦500 million worth of projects.

Reasons for supporting Jarigbe

Mr Oluohu explained that his support for Mr Jarigbe predated the defection, referencing the senator’s track record of performance and commitment to development.

“Some time ago, I chose to support Senator Jarigbe Agom in the PDP because of his exceptional performance and in line with former Governor Ben Ayade’s philosophy of transboundary politics. Politics for me is about development and partnership, not parochial emotions,” he added.

He urged party members to desist from opposing the senator’s presence in the APC, describing him as a valuable addition to the party.

“Instead of celebrating the entry of an uncommon Senator and his teeming supporters into our great party, some are angry and restless for personal reasons. But thankfully, God has continued to scatter their evil gatherings and expose their deceit.

“Remember, this is the man who defeated us all in 2023, including a sitting governor and two Reps members. With Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as our APC Senatorial candidate in 2027, we can truly sleep with both eyes closed on election eve and day because our strongest opponent has become our greatest ally.”

Call against godfatherism

Mr Oluohu also cautioned against political godfatherism, urging leaders to embrace inclusiveness and allow others to grow.

“Some leaders are not looking for genuine supporters but slaves,” he said. “They want everything to revolve around them, their interests, and their dictates. But power is transient. We must allow others to grow too.

“If you answer truthfully, you’ll understand that politics should not be about lording over others but about respecting everyone’s right to grow and make independent choices. Before 1999, 2007, 2015, or 2023, where were you politically or economically,” he queried those opposing Mr Jarigbe’s presence in APC.

The party leader added that the APC in Cross River North remains united behind Mr Jarigbe’s political journey.

“We are bold as a pride of lions in standing with Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe on his 2027 mandate. God is faithful. The wicked may plot, but their devices shall fail.”