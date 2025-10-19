The Kwara State Government has commissioned two new Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants at the General Hospital, Lafiagi, and Thomas Adewumi Teaching Hospital, Omu-Aran, to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure steady access to medical oxygen across the state.

According to a statement by the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Saad Hamdalat, the facilities were donated by the Global Fund and are expected to serve as regional hubs for medical-grade oxygen production, catering primarily to hospitals in the Kwara North and South senatorial districts.

At the commissioning ceremony, the Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam, represented by the Assistant Director of Medical Laboratory Services, Toyin Raji, described the project as “a significant milestone in Kwara State’s healthcare journey.”

“Medical oxygen remains a critical life-saving resource used daily in neonatal care, surgeries, emergency treatments, and respiratory conditions. With these plants, our hospitals will now enjoy a reliable and affordable oxygen supply produced locally. That means more hope and better health outcomes for our patients and families,” she said.

Mrs El-Imam expressed appreciation to the Global Fund for supporting the initiative, which she described as “a testament to shared commitment to quality healthcare and a reflection of the vision of His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, to make healthcare accessible and sustainable for all Kwarans.”

She also commended the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), and the technical teams that worked on the installation and testing of the plants.

During the technical inspection and commissioning, the Zonal Coordinator for North Central Oxygen at the Federal Ministry of Health, Onoja Kingsley, emphasised the need for sustainability in managing the new facilities.

“The plants should not only produce oxygen but also generate revenue through sales, with proceeds reinvested in operations and maintenance,” he advised, while recommending the establishment of a State Oxygen Committee to ensure smooth management beyond the five-year warranty period.

The Chief Medical Director of Lafiagi General Hospital, Saliu Bolakale, praised the state government and the Global Fund for their continuous investment in healthcare infrastructure.

“This project marks a major advancement in our state’s healthcare infrastructure and demonstrates the government’s unwavering dedication to the well-being of its people,” Bolakale said.

Mr Hamdalat added in the statement that the event was attended by representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Global Fund, NACA, and senior officials from the Kwara State Ministry of Health, who all commended the initiative as a landmark achievement in the state’s health sector transformation.