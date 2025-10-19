Not every movie manages to blend humour, social commentary, and an engaging storyline without overshadowing the other, and that’s precisely what makes Biodun Stephen’s Uninvited Bride stand out.

Biodun Stephen’s Uninvited Bride premiered on 3 October, featuring a compact yet talented cast that includes Blessing Obasi, Michael Ejoor, Biodun Stephen herself, and Mallum Arik.

While the title might make you think you already know what the movie is about, Uninvited Bride still surprises with its mix of entertainment and meaningful lessons.

Plot

The movie opens with a lively and hilarious scene.

Chimatorodinihun’s uncle drives into Fatima’s compound, unloading her luggage as if she’s moving in for good. To everyone’s shock, Chimatorodinihun claims to be the wife of Fatima’s son, Atunyota, a man she supposedly married online without ever meeting in person. Stunned and speechless, Fatima can’t believe her son has an older woman claiming to be his bride.

Meanwhile, Atunyota, freshly deported from the US with nothing but his American accent, is struggling to rebuild his life through music, a career going nowhere fast. He refuses to help his hardworking mother in her restaurant and hangs out with his friend Tobi, who claims to support his musical dreams. However, unknown to Atunyota, Tobi has been using his identity to run an online scam.

One of Tobi’s victims is Chimatorodinihun, who, desperate to get married, sold her late father’s land for ₦3 million to fund her fake wedding to “Atunyota.” The truth unravels when she shows up at Fatima’s house, insisting she’s the legitimate wife. Fatima and Atunyota are thrown into chaos. Fatima is bewildered by the stranger in her home, and Atunyota is unaware of how he supposedly got married.

What follows is a mix of confusion, comedy, and emotion as the trio tries to make sense of this unprecedented and uninvited union.

Review

Biodun Stephen is one of Nollywood’s finest storytellers. Her films, such as Big Love, Breaded Life, and Momiwa, are often thought-provoking and deeply emotional, with relatable themes and humour. She has mastered the art of telling everyday Nigerian stories in an intimate and cinematic way, and Uninvited Bride is no exception.

The movie showcases Biodun Stephen’s intentional storytelling through its carefully crafted details, from the simplicity of Fatima’s compound and the design of Atunyota’s room to the subtle placement of Golden Penny products in Mama Fatima Pot’s shop. These thoughtful touches bring authenticity, blending realism and creativity seamlessly without ever feeling forced.

The film delivers a hilarious surprise: Atunyota suddenly switches from his American accent to full-blown Nigerian English when he wishes to express his frustration, with perfect timing. It’s one of those laugh-out-loud moments that feels so natural and human, you can’t help but pause and enjoy it.

Another standout is Biodun Stephen’s collaboration with Blessing Obasi. Their chemistry lights up the screen, with Stephen’s playful English and Obasi’s rich Igbo accent creating an unforced mother-in-law and daughter-in-law energy.

The film’s simplicity is part of its charm. The sets look lived-in, the homes are modest, and the conversations sound like ones you’d overhear in any Nigerian household. This grounded realism makes the story so powerful, mirroring everyday life while still entertaining deeply.

‘Uninvited Bride’ speaks to contemporary realities of internet fraud, the impact of social media in everyday life, and how unpredictable life can sometimes be.

The cinematography is impressive for a modest production. The skilful use of flashbacks, satire, and dialogue drives the entire narrative and keeps the audience fully engaged from start to finish.

The film’s performances show Biodun Stephen’s ability to draw out genuine emotion from her cast. Each actor embodies their role with conviction, bringing depth and relatability to the story.

If there’s any flaw, it’s the film’s slight predictability, but that’s easily forgiven, as it remains engaging and entertaining throughout. It’s a gentle, heartwarming comedy perfect for a relaxed family watch. It’s the kind of film that leaves you laughing, thinking, and wanting to see it again.

Verdict

7/10

‘Uninvited Bride’ is showing on YouTube.