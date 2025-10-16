Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has formally launched the State Security Trust Fund in his administration’s bid to ensure a safer, stronger, secured and more prosperous state through public-private partnership in security management.

Entrepreneurs, security chiefs, community leaders, and top government officials attended the event, which was held on Wednesday at Government House in Asaba.

The attendees included the Group Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who chaired the occasion, and the Zenith Bank Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, who served as special guest of honour.

Also present was the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, who served as the chief launcher and donated N10 billion.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori said the Security Trust Fund established by law in 2013 was designed as a collaborative platform for mobilising resources from the private sector to complement the government’s investment in security.

He explained that the fund would focus on acquiring modern surveillance equipment, operational vehicles, and communication tools and supporting the training and retraining of security personnel and community vigilante groups across the state’s 25 local government areas.

Mr Oborevwori said: “Security is not the sole responsibility of government; it is everyone’s business.

“Without adequate security, development cannot thrive, businesses cannot operate freely, and investors will be reluctant to commit their resources.

“This Trust Fund represents our shared commitment to peace, public safety, and sustainable growth.”

The governor said his administration rebranded Operation Delta Hawk as Operation Delta Sweep, a joint task force involving the army, navy, air force, police, SSS, and civil defence corps.

According to him, the synergy among these agencies is yielding significant results, as caches of arms and ammunition have been recovered from criminals in the state.

He said that to tackle the root causes of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and youth restiveness, the government had adopted broader strategies, including empowerment programmes, agricultural initiatives, and infrastructure renewal that had created jobs.

“Peace and security are better sustained when all citizens, especially women and youths, have opportunities to participate in economic growth,” he said.

Oborevwori says 0.5 per cent of IGR allocated monthly to the fund

Governor Oborevwori said 0.5 per cent of the state’s internally generated revenue had already been allocated monthly to the trust fund.

He appealed for sustained support from the private sector and individuals.

“Your contributions today are not just donations; they are investments in peace, stability, and economic prosperity,” he said.

He assured that all funds would be transparently managed.

The chairman of the occasion, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, described the fundraising as a defining moment in the state’s history.

He lauded the governor’s leadership, which he said had transformed Delta into one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and progressive states.

He said: “Our governor is both a driver and an enabler of progress. While others talk, he just gets it done.”

Mr Aig-Imoukhuede announced a personal donation of N100 million to the fund on behalf of himself and his wife, Ofure, and expressed optimism that the initiative would mobilise up to N100 billion in 2025.

“This launch does not end today; it begins today. Together, we will continue to strengthen the foundation for Delta’s safety and growth,” he said.

In his goodwill message, Jim Ovia commended the governor’s foresight and described the trust fund as a bold and forward-looking initiative.

He reaffirmed Zenith Bank’s partnership with the state and pledged continued support for its developmental efforts.

“Security is the foundation of peace, prosperity, and business growth. This fund brings together stakeholders to build a safer and more stable environment for citizens and investors alike,” Mr Ovia said.

In his remarks, Keston Pondi, who spoke on behalf of Mr Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, lauded the governor for institutionalising a framework that enables coordinated private-sector participation in tackling security challenges.

He said, “What we are launching today goes beyond a financial contribution; it is a strategic investment in peace, progress, and the protection of lives and property.”

Mr Ekpemupolo pledged Tantita’s full support for the initiative with a N10 billion donation.

In his keynote address, Marvel Akpoyibo, a retired deputy inspector-general of police, emphasised that development and security are inseparable and must go hand in hand.

He commended the ongoing transformation of road networks in Delta, describing it as a major contributor to safety and connectivity.

Mr Akpoyibo called for increased investment in technology, training and collaboration among security stakeholders, adding that true security could only be achieved through shared responsibility.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, Samuel Osasa, said the launching was aimed at reinvigorating the fund to meet emerging security needs.

He disclosed that the trust fund had, over the years, provided vehicles, equipment, and support to security agencies, including the recent installation of modern facilities for the police command in the state to enhance implementation of the Delta State Criminal Justice Law 2022.

Mr Osasa appealed to corporate organisations, private institutions, and individuals to partner with the Delta State Security Trust Fund through generous donations, assuring that all contributions would be judiciously utilised in accordance with the law.

(NAN)