Veteran actress Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, is celebrating her 83rd birthday and 60th year on stage.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the actress shared breathtaking photos from her 83rd birthday photo shoot, captioned: “Happy 83rd birthday and 60 years on stage to myself”.

She wrote: Today, I celebrate 83 years of life and 60 unforgettable years on stage! It has been a journey filled with music, memories, love, and endless gratitude.

“I thank God Almighty for the gift of life, strength, and purpose. Every day, every song, every stage has been a blessing.

“To my family, your love has been my foundation. You are my heartbeat to my fans, friends, and lovers at home and abroad. Your love, support, and prayers have carried me through every season.”

She appreciated her team and her son, Femi Phillips, her manager, for their loyalty, dedication and creativity over the years.

“To my team, thank you for walking this journey with me, for your loyalty, creativity, and care through the years.

“As I turn 83, I’m filled with gratitude, grace, and joy—60 years on stage and still counting. The show goes on, and the love continues.

Iya Rainbow

Idowu Philips was born on 16 October 1942 at Ijebu Ode, a city in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria. She attended African Methodist School and Anglican Modern School for primary and secondary education.

Her stage name, “Iya Rainbow,” comes from “Osumare” (meaning “rainbow” in British English), the name of the theatre group of Sir Hubert Ogunde, who died in 1990.

She worked as a healthcare assistant in general hospitals in Nigeria for several years and occasionally acted in the theatre.

She ventured into full-time acting after the death of her husband, Augustine Ayanfemi Phillips (who worked closely with the late patriarch of the Nigerian Film Industry, Sir Herbert Ogunde).

She was honoured with the Industry Merit Awards alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

A mother of five, she has appeared in several Nigerian films, including Apaadi, Eru, and Aje Ni Iya Mi.