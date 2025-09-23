The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Kwara State.

During a sting operation, the suspects were arrested in the Tanke, University Road, Oshin, and Agbabiaka areas of the state capital.

Seven exotic cars, including the latest models of Toyota Corolla and a Lexus, two motorcycles and expensive phones and laptops suspected to be tools of the illicit trade, were recovered from them.

The anti-corruption agency said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon concluding the ongoing investigations.

The EFCC routinely arrests suspected internet fraudsters in urban communities across Nigeria as more young people find the illicit trade lucrative.

Convictions of suspected so-called Yahoo Boys have formed a significant part of those secured by the EFCC in courts over the years.