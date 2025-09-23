A New Era of Capital Formation Unfolds as Government Backing Transforms Nigeria’s Financial Landscape

In the bustling financial hubs of Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Enugu and Uyo, a quiet revolution is underway. Nigeria’s crowdfunding sector, once limited to informal channels, has grown into a regulated, sophisticated ecosystem that is redefining how Nigerians access capital and build wealth.

This transformation is the result of deliberate policy reforms, visionary leadership, and financial innovators who recognised opportunities where others only saw risk.

At the centre of this movement is the Crowdfunding Association of Nigeria (CfAN), a trade organisation that has become the voice of an industry determined to democratise access to capital across Africa’s most populous nation.

A National Mandate: Economic Reform Through Innovation

Nigeria’s crowdfunding success story begins with bold economic reforms at the highest levels of government.

Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has consistently advocated for “innovative support instruments to reform-minded economies as they implement bold economic transformation agendas,” most recently at the G-24 Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank meetings.

Mr Edun has outlined the government’s priorities: bring down inflation, stabilise the exchange rate, and eventually lower interest rates so investors can access affordable credit alongside their equity.

This strategy goes beyond traditional banking, embracing alternative financing mechanisms like crowdfunding, which provides vital liquidity for the small and medium enterprises that form the backbone of Nigeria’s economy.

Nigeria’s apex regulator for the capital market, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), led by Director General Dr Emomotimi Agama, has been pivotal in shaping the regulatory framework that enables this innovation.

Dr Agama has reiterated the SEC’s commitment to reforms that allow micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to raise funds more effectively through crowdfunding, balancing innovation with investor protection.

Under his leadership, the SEC has set ambitious targets, projecting that “The Act will propel Nigeria toward a N300 trillion market while ensuring equitable wealth distribution through strong investor protection and regulatory clarity.”

The Pioneers: Five Licensed Crowdfunding Intermediaries

Today, five SEC-licensed crowdfunding intermediaries are driving growth in Nigeria’s alternative finance landscape:

Obelix 4.1.1 Alternative Finance Limited (Monieworx)

PropCrowdy Limited

GrowthBoosters Intermediary Limited

Maxfund Africa Limited

Pennytree Business Limited

These platforms represent more than just technology companies. They embody a new philosophy: access to capital should not be reserved for the wealthy or well-connected but made available to all.

The Visionaries Behind the Movement

The Titan: Olumide Soyombo – A Venture Capitalist’s Perspective

When Nigeria’s tech ecosystem thinks of successful exits and smart money, one name consistently emerges: Olumide Soyombo. As co-founder of Voltron Capital and a personal investor in over 100 startups including high-profile exits like Paystack (acquired for $200 million), Soyombo brings unparalleled credibility to the crowdfunding sector through his role as Chairman of CfAN’s Advisory Council.

From founding Bluechip Technologies with a $30,000 seed investment to scaling it into a multinational company, Mr Soyombo’s journey mirrors the kind of growth crowdfunding aims to enable for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

His 2024 appointment by President Bola Tinubu to the Technical Committee on Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) underscores his influence on Nigeria’s innovation and finance landscape.

In his memoir Vantage, Mr Soyombo explores how to leverage one’s advantages without entitlement; an ethos that aligns perfectly with crowdfunding’s mission to democratise investment opportunities.

His involvement signals to investors that crowdfunding is no longer fringe but a legitimate alternative asset class.

The Architects: Shaping CfAN’s Path to a Financially Equitable Nigeria

CfAN’s chosen motto:”If you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together” captures the essence of what makes Nigeria’s crowdfunding sector different.

Rather than viewing regulation as a constraint or competitors as threats, the ecosystem has embraced collaboration and transparency as growth drivers.

This approach has created a virtuous cycle: better regulation attracts more institutional investors, more capital creates better opportunities for entrepreneurs, and better outcomes build trust that attracts even more participants to the ecosystem. This ecosystem is championed by committed individuals such as:

Ikponmwosa Izedonmwen – Chairman, CfAN Board of Trustees

With more than 25 years of experience across manufacturing and financial services, Mr Izedonmwen brings institutional weight to the sector.

From his early career at Procter & Gamble to senior roles at Citibank, First Bank, FSDH Merchant Bank, and Verdant Capital, his expertise spans project finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets

. As a Chartered Accountant, he ensures CfAN upholds the highest standards of governance and transparency—critical for building investor trust.

Dr Roland Igbinoba – Vice Chairman, CfAN Board of Trustees

Dr Igbinoba is one of the most recognisable faces in Nigeria’s crowdfunding space. He built PropCrowdy into the country’s leading SEC-approved real estate crowdfunding platform, serving more than 20,000 investors.

With a doctorate from Cranfield School of Management, he combines academic depth with practical leadership in the real estate sector.

Dr Roland is an alumnus of Havard Graduate School of Design, having completed an Advance Development Management Program (AMDP) in Real Estate from 2008 to 2009.

His previous roles, including CEO of FHA Mortgage Bank Ltd and Deputy President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Nigeria. These experiences and skills demonstrate his long-standing commitment to transforming housing finance in Nigeria.

Ololade Adesola – 2nd Vice Chairman, CfAN Board of Trustees

Ms Ololade blends banking and consulting expertise. Over her 25-year career in banking leading banks including Zenith Bank, she managed assets exceeding $150 million before founding L A Consult, a firm that has delivered projects for GIZ, Mastercard, and Opportunity International. Her pan-African experience, including work with the African Development Bank and NEPAD, supports CfAN’s continental vision. As a Fellow of the UK Microfinance Association and its Nigerian country representative, she champions financial inclusion at every level.

A Global Voice: Tamsin Freemantle

As Vice Chairman of CfAN’s Advisory Council and President of South Africa – Nigeria Business Chamber (SA-NBC), Ms Tamsin adds an international perspective given the increasing unification of financial markets and ecosystems across all spheres of the world.

With experience in retail banking, capital markets—including driving the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s African expansion— and consulting assistance provided to the African Crowdfunding Association (ACfA) and FSD Africa, she equips Nigeria’s capital market operators with insights for blitzscaling new markets and alternative investments, and attracting global liquidity into primary marketplaces for private securities in Africa.

The Ecosystem Effect: Beyond Individual Platforms

What makes Nigeria’s crowdfunding sector unique is not just the individual platforms or personalities, but the ecosystem they’ve collectively created.

CfAN’s mission statement: “Simplifying the path of capital formation, Unifying (the private) markets and ecosystems” reflects an understanding that sustainable growth requires collaboration over competition.

The association’s focus on providing “shared services to capital market operators” including advocacy, technology infrastructure, self-regulation, and R&D creates network effects that benefit all participants. This collaborative approach contrasts sharply with the fragmented, often predatory, alternative finance sectors seen in other emerging markets.

Looking Ahead: Simplifying Capital Formation

As Nigeria’s economy continues its reform trajectory under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the crowdfunding sector is positioned to play an increasingly important role in capital formation.

The government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations during economic reforms, as emphasised by Minister Edun, aligns perfectly with crowdfunding’s mission to democratise access to investment opportunities.

The sector’s growth trajectory mirrors Nigeria’s broader fintech success story, where companies like Paystack, Flutterwave, and Moniepoint have achieved international recognition and significant valuations.

With proper regulation, continued government support, and the leadership of organisations like CfAN, Nigeria’s crowdfunding platforms are well-positioned to become the next wave of globally significant fintech companies.

In a country where financial inclusion remains a challenge, crowdfunding platforms are bridging the gap between Nigeria’s growing digital economy and its underserved entrepreneurs and investors.

Ultimately, the story of Nigeria’s crowdfunding sector is one of Nigerian ingenuity aligned with global best practices and the results are beginning to speak for themselves.

This exposé is based on publicly available information and regulatory filings. The crowdfunding sector is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria. Potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.