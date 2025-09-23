Afrobeats star David “Davido” Adeleke is officially a Recording Academy Voting Member of the Grammys.

The Academy, which organises the coveted Grammys, announced his induction in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Recording Academy Voting Members are tasked with vetting the entries, nominating and ultimately selecting Grammy winners.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on 1 February 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The four-time Grammy nominee will join Ravyn Lenae, Offset, Jessie Reyez, Zac Brown, Anne Akiko Meyers, Miles Minnick, Maya Elizabeth, Damien Sneed, Damaris, and Stewart Copeland as part of the voting academy for the 2026 Grammy Awards, which open in less than two weeks

Other Nigerian Grammy Voting Members include songwriter Tito Da Fire, rapper and Big Brother Naija winner Laycon, music executive Bizzle Osikoya, and singers Oxlade and Praiz, who were all admitted as voting members of the Recording Academy’s Class of 2022.

Criteria

To qualify for membership, applicants must be active performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, instrumentalists, or other creators currently working in the recording industry.

They must also show a proven record of professional achievement, with credits on at least six commercially released tracks, or their equivalent, within the past five years.

In addition, candidates must demonstrate ongoing engagement in the industry during the same period, including paying annual dues and maintaining good standing with the Academy.

Membership is granted only after applicants submit to a thorough evaluation by a diverse panel of industry professionals across genres.

The process assesses experience, career milestones, diversity, and dedication to the craft before final approval by the Academy’s Board of Trustees.

Game changer

Speaking about his selection as a voting member for the upcoming 2026 award, the “Timeless” hitmaker expressed his eagerness to participate.

“Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard and participating in the Grammy Award process is a game-changer.

“I’ve learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on each award season. I’m honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting”, the “Unavailable” crooner said.

“Recording Academy voting members: review the ballot, listen and vote early, starting October 3”, the Recording Academy added.

Nominations for the awards will be announced on 7 November.