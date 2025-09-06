The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON, has announced the promotion and redeployment of some of its staff members.

In a statement by its Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Usara, on Friday, the commission announced a new phase of internal reforms aimed at strengthening its operations.

According to Mrs Usara, the changes were approved by the commission’s Board during its 14th sitting held between 26 and 27, August.

The measures include the reposting of certain officers back to their parent Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, with implementation beginning on 4 September.

She explained that the decision was taken by the board to eliminate redundancy and reposition the commission for enhanced effective and efficient service delivery.

She also said the step was also taken to motivate staff towards higher performance.

“…..In line with the Board’s resolve, the Commission’s executive arm has effected the reposting of pool officers back to their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the affected officers were issued with letters on Thursday 4th September, 2025.

“The Board’s decision was taken primarily to eliminate redundancy and reposition the Commission for enhanced effective and efficient service delivery. This step was also taken to motivate staff towards higher performance,” the statement said.

The names and cadres of the affected staff members were not provided in the statement.

The Board also approved promotions and capacity-building programmes to strengthen staff competence and ensure effective service to Nigerian pilgrims.

