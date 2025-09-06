Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State received Akwa Ibom-born WBO interim heavyweight champion and number one contender for the WBO heavyweight title, Moses Itauma, alongside the Mayor of Islington, United Kingdom, Utitofon Jackson.

The meeting took place on Thursday, 5 September, in London.

At just 20 years of age, Itauma is a precocious talent and the highest-ranked boxer at that age since the legendary Mike Tyson.

Mr Jackson, who is of Akwa Ibom ancestry, made history as the first African-born mayor of Islington, one of London’s most vibrant boroughs. His leadership has placed him at the forefront of community development, diaspora engagement, and youth empowerment in the UK.

Governor Eno encouraged both Messrs Itauma and Jackson to remain connected to their roots and to contribute to building a greater Akwa Ibom State.

He emphasised that Akwa Ibom’s diaspora community remains an invaluable partner in the state’s development, particularly in the areas of sports, youth development, and international collaboration.

The meeting highlighted the rising global profile of Akwa Ibom indigenes and underscored the governor’s commitment to harnessing the diaspora’s strength for the state’s growth.