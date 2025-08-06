The Nenadi Usman-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has dissociated itself from the planned protest by some members of the party at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today (Wednesday).

A statement by Ken Asogwa, media aide to Mrs Usman, on Wednesday, said the protest is allegedly being organised by some unknown individuals purportedly operating under the banner of the LP..

Mr Asogwa said the organisers are unknown to the leadership of the party, and the action lacks its approval and backing of the party.

“We wish to categorically state that the said protest is not sanctioned by the Labour Party. The organisers are unknown to the party’s leadership, and the action lacks the approval and backing of the party.

“The public is hereby put on notice that anyone participating in or promoting this protest is doing so without the consent of the Labour Party and should be seen as an impostor,” he said.

The faction called on the security agencies to note that the persons planning the protest are not representatives of the party, but political impersonators and mischief-makers.

“In light of the foregoing, we therefore call on all security agencies to take note: the persons planning to stage a protest at INEC headquarters on 6th August 2025 are not representatives of the Labour Party. They are political impersonators and mischief-makers, and should be treated as such. We call for their immediate arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

The party’s faction led by Julius Abure had on Monday accused INEC of working against the party.

The National Youth Leader of the faction, Kennedy Ahanotu, made the accusation during a media interview.

“INEC is doing hanky-panky with Labour Party affairs. And I don’t know — maybe because of the wonders the party performed in 2023 — maybe INEC under Mahmood (Yakubu), because Mahmood, I’m sure, received the shock of his life with the performance of Labour Party in the 2023 general election,” Mr Ahanotu said.

Read the full statement by Nenadi Usman-led faction

It would be recalled that INEC recently rejected the illegitimate list of candidates for the upcoming national bye-elections and local council elections submitted by the former chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure, and his unlawful group. The Labour Party received that decision with relief, knowing that INEC – as a responsible electoral umpire – would eventually proceed to accept and publish the authentic list submitted by the current, lawful leadership of the party.

We urge INEC to remain steadfast and continue to disregard the desperate antics of these individuals whose tenures expired since 8th June 2023 – and whose expiration was expressly affirmed by the Supreme Court in its judgment of 4th April 2025. While we await INEC’s timely action in publishing the valid list of candidates submitted by the legitimate party leadership, we also call on the Commission to give full effect to the said Supreme Court ruling by updating its official portal and other platforms to reflect the correct leadership of the Labour Party in line with the court’s judgment.

