On Wednesday, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced that it has suspended two pilots working with ValueJet following an alleged “serious breach” of safety procedures at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and published on the Authority’s X page by NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirms that it has received reports concerning a serious breach of aviation safety protocols by a ValueJet pilot at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (Domestic Terminal) on Tuesday, August 5, 2025,” the statement said.

Consequently, it said the agency has taken immediate enforcement action by suspending the licences of the pilots involved.

The statement listed the pilots as “Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, and his co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba”, noting that their suspension is with immediate effect.

The regulatory body said preliminary information suggests that the pilot in question commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.

“This reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards,” the statement said.

In a video attached to the statement posted, about five officials stood in front of a Valuejet aircraft when the pilot commenced departure and subsequently adjusted their position to distance themselves from the departing aircraft.

Mr Achimugu, in his statement, said the NCAA views this incident with utmost seriousness and that the suspension will remain in place pending the conclusion of a full investigation into the incident.

ValueJet has yet to issue a public response at the time of filing this report.